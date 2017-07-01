40 dogs transported from Texas to Ohio to avoid euthanasia

A Humane Society organization in Ohio is working to save 40 dogs from being euthanized, WCMH reported.

The dogs are being sent north from Houston’s K-9 Angels Rescue to the Humane Society of Delaware County. The project is being coordinated from Ohio by Natalie Yeager, a former Houston resident, WCMH reported.

“I’m thinking, I have people asking for puppies to adopt and we’re having trouble finding enough for all the people who want them here,” she told WCMH.

The trip from Houston took 17 hours, and the dogs arrived Thursday night, WSYX reported. Once the puppies are cleared medically they will be available for adoption, WCMH reported. Until then they will reside in foster homes.

“We are going to keep adults here. We’re going to keep some puppies here also to have them fixed, spayed and neutered,” Yeager told WSYX. “Some of the younger ones are being sent out into foster until they’ve had their shots and they’re ready for adoption.”



Puppies rescued from euthanasia, brought to Delaware County 40 puppies were set to be euthanized because of overcrowding in Houston shelters. Then Humane Society of Delaware County stepped in to help them find new homes right here in Central Ohio <3 FULL STORY: http://bit.ly/2u6CRjD Posted by WSYX ABC 6 on Friday, June 30, 2017