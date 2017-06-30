Dog missing for months found in surprising spot

A dog named Sassy disappeared from her Florida home five months ago and where she was found is shocking.

>> Read more trending news

Before she disappeared, Sassy was last seen in January in the backyard of the Bradenton home where she lived, according to the Miami Herald. Barbara Dawson was waiting for Sassy to finish doing her business and, after calling in her other three dogs, she realized Sassy was gone.

“We believe somebody jumped the fence and got her,” Dawson, who is Sassy’s owner, told the Herald.

She searched her neighborhood, posted to social media and put up missing dog flyers.

After searching for the pup, Sassy was found more than 200 miles southeast, in Pembroke Pines on June 17, according to the Herald.

Officer William Higuita, who was on his way to respond to a call, spotted the happy dog and brought it to the department’s Animal Assistance Program, the Herald reported.

Sassy’s microchip helped reunite the dog with her family. “I would call it a miracle,” Dawson told the Herald.