Dog kills 3-week-old girl, police say

A family’s pit bull was found with blood around its mouth near a 3-week-old baby who died with bite marks on her, police say.



Susannah Murray was left alone Thursday night in a bounce chair when adults went on the porch. An adult came into check on her five minutes later and saw she was bitten, WOOD reports. She was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery but died Friday morning.



“This is a horrible tragedy and serves as a critical reminder to never leave a child unattended around a dog or dogs or cats,” Sgt. Terry Dixon with the Grand Rapids Police Department told WOOD. “Always keep a watchful eye on vulnerable youth, and that’s what makes this difficult to report on.”



There is another child who lives at the home. Child Protective Services is also investigating, Dixon said. Police have not charged anyone. They will discuss the case with the prosecutor’s office to determine if any charges are warranted, WOOD reports.



All three of the family’s pit bulls were taken to an animal shelter where they are under quarantine.



“I don’t think you, just the breed of a pit bull by itself is not enough to condemn it. Any dog can bite,” Dixon said.