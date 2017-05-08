Listen Live
National
Dog dons goggles, boots for chemistry class
Close

Dog dons goggles, boots for chemistry class

Dog dons goggles, boots for chemistry class
Photo Credit: Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images
Chemistry classroom. (Photo: Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images)

Dog dons goggles, boots for chemistry class

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images

A dog who is taking lab safety seriously is stealing the hearts of thousands.

Tara Howard, a student at California Polytechnic State University, tweeted a picture of her lab partner’s dog wearing goggles and boots to class.

The dog, Annie, is training to be a service dog and accompanies her owner, Allie Spencer, to chemistry lab on Fridays, according to BuzzFeed News.

“In that picture she was actually waiting for me to come back to the table,” Spencer told BuzzFeed.

The photo of Annie has almost 40,000 retweets and 112,000 favorites.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.
