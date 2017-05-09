Disney earnings better than expected, but overall revenue falls short

The Walt Disney Company reported fiscal-second quarter earnings that beat estimates, but overall revenue was slightly lower than what Wall Street analysts projected.

The company's cable network, which includes ESPN, again reported disappointing numbers, while theme parks and "Beauty and the Beast" drove bigger profits. Theme parks gained 20% to $750 million with revenues up 9 percent to nearly $4.30 billion.

Disney is also seeing "significant growth" in the number of subscribers to streaming services and other digital platforms.

According to Thomson Reuters: Disney reported earnings per share of $1.50 vs a expected $1.41 with revenue of $13.34 billion vs an expected number of $13.45 billion. Disney stock (DIS) took a dip in after market trading.

While the cable business, lead by the troubled ESPN network which recently laid off more than 100 people continued to have problems, Chairman and CEO Bob Iger defended the network, saying Disney is "confident in ESPN's future."

Disney said operating income in it's studio business grew 21 percent year over year. The company credited "Beauty and the Beast," which has grossed more than $1 billion at the box office.

This is the breakdown of all Disney earnings by sector according to CNBC,

Media and networks: $2.22 billion vs. $2.20 billion expected

Parks and resorts: $750 million vs. $726.4 million expected

Studio: $656 million vs. $528 million expected

Consumer and interactive: $367 million vs. $365.7 million expected