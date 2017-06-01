Listen Live
National
Photo Credit: Ian Waldie/Getty Images
By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DETROIT -  Imagine stumbling upon what first appears as a ball of string, but turns out to be a massive spider not native to the United States crawling around a child’s room.

Jillian Duke said that’s what happened when she went into her 21-month-old son’s room this week.

She called her husband and her parents for help, but then decided to drop books on top of the spider, WXYZ reported.

Duke then took the carcass to a local pet store that specializes in spiders, where staff told her the eight-legged intruder isn’t from Detroit, or the U.S. for that matter.

It is actually an Australian Huntsman spider and is one of the largest spiders in the world.

The good news is, despite the size, the spider is harmless.

But that’s not easing Duke’s concerns, who now wants her apartment complex sprayed for bugs.

“This thing is huge. It needs a leash,” Duke told WXYZ.

