Details released in Tiger Woods' DUI arrest

Newly released court records indicate golf star Tiger Woods was alone early Monday in a 2015 black Mercedes-Benz when Jupiter police stopped him for reportedly driving under the influence.

Woods, 41, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cited for improper stopping, standing or parking in an illegal place, according to Palm Beach County court records.

More details about the Jupiter Island resident’s arrest are expected to be released by police today. Woods is scheduled for an arraignment hearing July 5 before Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo, according to court records.

>> Read more trending news

A police spokeswoman said authorities stopped Woods at about 3 a.m. Monday as he drove southbound on Military Trail south of Indian Creek Parkway, near Dakota Drive and Jupiter Middle School.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 7 a.m. Monday and left on his own recognizance at around 11 a.m., jail records show.

In a statement released Monday night, Woods blamed his arrest on “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.” He denied that alcohol was involved.

He added: “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.” He apologized “with all my heart” to “my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”