Details released on Nintendo World at Universal Studios in Orlando

Crews broke ground last week on Nintendo World in Japan and released an animated walk-through led by Mario himself.

Now WFTV anchor Jamie Holmes learned exclusive details about the Nintendo World coming to Universal Studios in Orlando.

WFTV has learned through sources familiar with the project that a significant part of the kid zone will be closed.

E.T. will stay, but Woody Woodpecker and Barney will be torn down.

In its place, WFTV has confirmed a Mario Kart ride will be coming to Orlando. It will be a moving track ride where guests wear augmented reality glasses to feel like they're moving through a video game.

“It will not be a basic car ride. Whether it's augmented reality or some kind of scoring thing in the real world. There will be a score element, race element to it and that is what's going to make the ride re-rideable,” said Rick Munarriz with The Motely Fool.

Nintendo World will also have a Donkey Kong roller coaster, plus a number of interactive areas with plans for floating coins in mid-air that will spin on a kind of magnetic system.

"These characters are very familiar to people, of all generations,” said Munarriz. "There's a lot of potential here for this to be a lot bigger than just die-hard gamers."