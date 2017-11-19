Deputies fulfill sick boy's wish for Christmas ornaments

A sick young boy's Christmas wish was fulfilled thanks to Paulding County sheriff's deputies.

Brantley Dobbs is a 6-year-old with an inoperable brain tumor.

He said the only thing he wanted for Christmas was different ornaments for all of his Christmas trees.

Deputies from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office went to the boy’s house to deliver dozens of ornaments they collected.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Brantley and his family “have the best spirit and were extremely humbled and appreciative for the overwhelming support that the community has given them.”

