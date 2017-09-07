Listen Live
10 are dead in the islands as Cat5 Hurricane Irma draws a bead on South Florida

Delta flight from Puerto Rico flies through narrow path of safety amid Hurricane Irma

Delta flight from Puerto Rico flies through narrow path of safety amid Hurricane Irma

By: Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Delta Air Lines flight out of San Juan, Puerto Rico weaved its way through a swath of calm air around Hurricane Irma to take passengers to New York on Wednesday afternoon.

>> Read more trending news

The plane took off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Wednesday morning bound for San Juan.

The 180-seat Boeing 737-900 landed in San Juan without incident, according to Delta spokesman Michael Thomas. The winds were below the operating limits for the 737-900 to safely operate, according to Thomas.

The flight quickly unloaded passengers and took on a new planeful of passengers to take to New York.

It was Delta’s last scheduled flight from San Juan on Wednesday.

The airline’s meteorologists “took a hard look at the weather data and the track of the storm and worked with the flight crew and dispatcher to agree it was safe to operate the flight,” according to Delta’s vice president of operations, Erik Snell. He added that flight and ground crews “were incredible in their effort to turn the aircraft quickly and safely so the flight could depart well before the hurricane threat.”

Delta plans to delay its flights this evening in San Juan, then assess facilities after the storm passes to determine when it can restart flights.

Here’s a series of tweets by self-proclaimed aviation geek Jason Rabinowitz watching the flight into the storm from afar.

Jose Jimenez/Getty Images
FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 06: A street is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. The category 5 storm is expected to pass over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, and make landfall in Florida by the weekend. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)
Photos: Hurricane Irma gets closer to U.S.

Photo Credit: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images
FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 06: A street is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. The category 5 storm is expected to pass over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, and make landfall in Florida by the weekend. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

  • Hurricane Irma: NRA threatens legal action over order to seize guns on US Virgin Islands
    Hurricane Irma: NRA threatens legal action over order to seize guns on US Virgin Islands
    The National Rifle Association is threatening legal action after the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday authorized the government to seize personal guns and ammunition that could be utilized by authorities in response to Hurricane Irma. >> Read more trending news 'People need the ability to protect themselves during times of natural disaster,” Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action, said in a statement. “The NRA is prepared to pursue legal action to halt (U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp’s) dangerous and unconstitutional order.”  In the order, obtained Tuesday by The Daily Caller, Mapp activated the National Guard and authorized Adjutant General Deborah Howell “to seize arms, ammunition, explosives, incendiary material and any other property that may be required by the military forces for the performance of this emergency mission.” The islands have since been battered by Irma. President Donald Trump has approved emergency declarations for the islands, along with Puerto Rico and Florida, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies to remove debris and give other services that will largely be paid for by the U.S. government. Mapp ordered a 36-hour curfew starting Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time. Under curfew restrictions, anyone without authorization should remain indoors to allow crews to clear roads and restore services without disruptions, he said. “When 911 is non-existent and law enforcement personnel are overwhelmed with search-and-rescue missions and other emergency duties, law-abiding American citizens must be able to protect their families and loved ones,” Cox said. “This dangerous order violates the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens and puts their lives at risk.” A similar order was signed in 2005 by New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin in response to Hurricane Katrina, The Hill reported. The NRA challenged the order in court and Congress later passed a bill that banned future weapon seizures during emergencies, the news site reported. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Students disciplined for photo of them in white hoods with Confederate flag, burning cross
    Students disciplined for photo of them in white hoods with Confederate flag, burning cross
    A group of Iowa high school students have been disciplined after a photo made the rounds on social media depicting them wearing white hoods and burning a cross in a field.  The photo shows five young men, all wearing what appear to be white pillowcases fashioned into KKK-style hoods. One of the people in the picture holds a rifle and another waves what appears to be a Confederate flag. A makeshift cross burns in the background of the photo, which caused shock and consternation on social media. The Des Moines Register reported that Creston Community High School officials learned about the photo Wednesday morning. An investigation by the administration determined some of the school’s students were involved in the incident.  Jeff Bevins, the school’s athletic director and assistant principal, declined to detail the discipline handed down to the students, who are minors, the Register said. Bevins did speak out about the behavior depicted in the photo.  “That picture does not represent the beliefs of our school system, our parents, or our community,” Bevins told the newspaper.  School officials have also spoken to other students at the school to ensure that they feel safe coming to school. Principal Bill Messerole told the Register that many students were upset by the photo. “This certainly isn’t an issue that you just forget and move on,” Messerole said. “We want to make sure that it’s OK to have a dialogue about this.” Messerole said that the students know the picture is not an accurate representation of what the school, or the community, stands for.  One Creston High football player anonymously reached out to WHO Channel 13 in Des Moines to defend his teammates, indicating that at least some of the students involved were football players.  “As a current student at Creston and a member of the football team, I would just like to make a statement,” the teen’s statement read. “The five individuals that were involved with the picture are clearly in the wrong, and they will face the consequences eventually. But I can promise everyone that as a whole, our football team and community aren't about that. The actions made by a small group shouldn't represent the entire football team and community. I'm proud to be a part of what this team is actually about, and it's sad to see something like this ruin a rich tradition we carry.” >> Read more trending news There was a similar reaction from some on Facebook, where at least one man defended the school and the community.  “I saw some comments that are calling the entire school and community racist, (and) I take issue with that,” Allen Bean wrote. “Having had the opportunity to do some volunteer work at Creston High School on several occasions, I saw firsthand the love and care they have for all students. I condemn those that are involved and think they deserve severe punishment, but let’s be careful labeling this school and its community.” In the meantime, a Drake University law professor told the Register that he believes school officials overreached in their discipline of the students.  “This is a significant free speech issue,” Mark Kende told the newspaper. “If they’re off school grounds and they’re doing it in their free time and they’re not targeting someone in school, then this is a form of expressive speech.” Kende explained that, according to Iowa law, hate speech is only a criminal offense if it specifically targets someone.  The professor told the Register that the students, if involved in extracurricular activities, may have been required to sign statements saying they would refrain from behavior that would reflect poorly on them and the school. The Constitution’s guarantee of free speech could override those statements, however.  “The school district’s going to have an issue,” Kende said. “The issue is complicated by the fact that the school is reaching beyond its typical school orders to penalize them.”
  • IRMA: Fuel tanker trucks get Florida Highway Patrol escorts to assure delivery
    IRMA: Fuel tanker trucks get Florida Highway Patrol escorts to assure delivery
    IRMA: Fuel tanker trucks get Florida Highway Patrol escorts to assure delivery
  • Community still rebuilding after Hurricane Matthew braces for Irma
    Community still rebuilding after Hurricane Matthew braces for Irma
    The threat of Hurricane Irma is weighing heavily on the minds of people living in St. Johns County, Florida, 11 months after Hurricane Matthew slammed the shore of Vilano Beach. “We lost everything from basically 4 feet down in the house,” Martha Nourse said. >> Read more trending news Nourse, her husband and their two dogs have been living in a trailer parked in front of their home since Hurricane Matthew left the house uninhabitable. “We had 2 1/2 of water in the house,” she said. “We not only had flood damage, but we had wind damage on the roof.” Time-lapse video from after Hurricane Matthew hit the area shows water about 9 or 10 feet deep making its way into dozens of Vilano Beach homes. Tammy Tombroff, who lives across the street from Nourse, said she just moved back into her home. “Piece by piece, I’m putting this back together,” she said. “I’ve only just gotten furniture like, last week.” Down the road, Jeff Troxell is reminded daily of Hurricane Matthew’s damage. His family has left marks on the home’s door that show how high the water got during the storm. “It was 27 1/4 inches,” he said, pointing to the door. “That’s how much water we had in the house. I’m not lazy. That’s just the reminder.” Other neighbors said they can’t help but worry.  “It is pretty scary,” Tombroff said. “Just now getting it back together, and what would that be like -- I can’t imagine.” Nourse said she already has three hotel rooms booked. “Anxiety levels are definitely high,” Nourse said. Other neighbors said that they are buying generators and other supplies. ﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Gun-wielding man robs beauty supply store of hair weave
    Gun-wielding man robs beauty supply store of hair weave
    The clerk at a Georgia beauty supply store was robbed Wednesday at gunpoint, and all the alleged gunman demanded was hair weave, according to police. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man walked into All Virgin Strands Glam Bar through a back door around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and held the employee at gunpoint, demanding several bundles of weave. The business is located on Mercer University Drive in Macon.  >> Read more trending news The man fled with his loot on foot, the Sheriff’s Office reported. No one was injured in the robbery.  Investigators asked that anyone with information on the robbery call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 877-68CRIME.
