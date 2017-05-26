Death investigated at Harvard dental school

BOSTON - Officials are investigating a death Friday morning at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Education and Research Building in the Longwood Medical area.
Officials are also responding to a hazardous material incident, and the building has been evacuated.
Boston 25 News does not know how or if the death investigation and hazmat situation are connected.
Boston police and firefighters have responded.
Breaking: We are on scene of hazmat at Harvard Medical school of Dentistry #boston25 pic.twitter.com/zzM0WIgCf6— Ted Daniel (@tvnewzted) May 26, 2017
#BREAKING: Officials working on a death investigation 190 Longwood #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/xs2271k238— Scott Tetreault (@BostonNewsMan) May 26, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back with Boston 25 News for updates.
