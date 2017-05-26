Death investigated at Harvard dental school

Officials are investigating a death Friday morning at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Education and Research Building in the Longwood Medical area.

Officials are also responding to a hazardous material incident, and the building has been evacuated.

Boston 25 News does not know how or if the death investigation and hazmat situation are connected.

Boston police and firefighters have responded.

Breaking: We are on scene of hazmat at Harvard Medical school of Dentistry #boston25 pic.twitter.com/zzM0WIgCf6 — Ted Daniel (@tvnewzted) May 26, 2017

