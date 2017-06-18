Listen Live
clear-night
76°
H 93
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
76°
Thunderstorms
H 93° L 75°
  • clear-night
    76°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms. H 93° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Thunderstorms. H 93° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 85° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Deadly van crash outside London mosque investigated as potential terrorist attack
Close

Deadly van crash outside London mosque investigated as potential terrorist attack

Van Crashes Into London Crowd Causing Numerous Casualties, Police Say

Deadly van crash outside London mosque investigated as potential terrorist attack

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

LONDON -  A van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians outside a London mosque, killing at least one person and injuring 10 others, The Associated Press reports

>> Read more trending news

>> Click here or scroll down for more

Related

An armed police officer mans a cordon on the Seven Sisters Road at Finsbury Park where a vehicle struck pedestrians in London Monday, June 19, 2017. Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on the road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Close

Van crashes into pedestrians outside London mosque: What we know now

Photo Credit: Yui Mok/AP
An armed police officer mans a cordon on the Seven Sisters Road at Finsbury Park where a vehicle struck pedestrians in London Monday, June 19, 2017. Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on the road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Deadly van crash outside London mosque investigated as potential terrorist attack
    Deadly van crash outside London mosque investigated as potential terrorist attack
    A van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians outside a London mosque, killing at least one person and injuring 10 others, The Associated Press reports.  >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship identified
    Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship identified
    The bodies of seven missing sailors have been found aboard the USS Fitzgerald in a damaged compartment on the destroyer, according to the Navy. The Japan-based 7th Fleet identified the victims on Monday as Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia; Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California; Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut; Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas; Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California; Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland; and Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio. The ship collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan on Saturday. >> Read more trending news  Search crews found the missing sailors after they were able to gain access to parts of the ship that were damaged in the collision. The remains are being taken to the Naval Hospital Yokosuka for identification.  In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. The boat returned safely to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan on Saturday night, ending its 17-hour ordeal. The Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.  Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said. The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors. The damage to the ship is extensive, the Navy Times reported. Images show that the ship had taken on massive amounts of water. A news release from U.S. Seventh Fleet confirmed that two berthing spaces, an auxiliary machine room and the ship’s radio room all flooded.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • 10-year-old girl in critical condition after pit bull attack, loses foot
    10-year-old girl in critical condition after pit bull attack, loses foot
    A girl who was attacked by a pit bull at a home in Detroit is in extreme critical condition and has lost her foot.  >> Read more trending news The dog was upstairs while the 10-year-old and her aunt were visiting Saturday, but it got out and ran into the backyard where the girl was playing, according to the the http://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/detroit/2017/06/18/detroit-dog-mauling-pit-bull/406609001/Detroit Free Press.  The aunt tried to stop the dog, but it bit her, too, police said.  The girl is now in extreme critical condition, Detroit police spokeswoman Jennifer Moreno told the Detroit Free Press. 'There is a possibility of charges, but the investigation is still very fresh and fluid,' Moreno said.  The girl’s 55-year-old aunt is also undergoing treatment. There’s no word on her condition. The dog is now in the custody of the Michigan Humane Society.  Read more here.
  • Spanish bullfighter killed, gored by bull after tripping on cape
    Spanish bullfighter killed, gored by bull after tripping on cape
    A Spanish bullfighter died after he tripped on his cape, fell and was gored by a bull during a bullfight in France. Ivan Fandino, 36, was performing a move to distract the specially-bred fighting bull when he stumbled in the ring during the fight, according to The Guardian.  >> Read more trending news After he fell to the ground inside Aire-sur-l’Adour arena, the bull gouged Fandino in the torso with one of its horns, puncturing a lung and causing the matador to suffer a heart attack.  Fandino died on the way to the hospital, BBC News reported.  The famous matador, husband and father has fought hundreds of bulls during his professional 12-year career. About 1,000 bulls are killed in bullfights annually in France, according to news reports. This is the first death of a matador in France in almost a century. Read more here. 
  • Father of 9 shot, killed at his own birthday party
    Father of 9 shot, killed at his own birthday party
    A father of nine has died after he was shot at his birthday party at his home in Orange County, Florida, west of Orlando. >> Read more trending news Alexis Osmick, 39, was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday and later died at Orlando Regional Hospital, according to local news reports. Police have a person in custody who is said to be cooperating with investigators. Neighbors told news outlets that the home in Pine Hills where the shooting occurred is often the scene of parties, but the only problem before has been loud music. An investigation is underway.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.