The family of a Kentucky woman who died from Legionnaires’ disease has filed a lawsuit against The Guest House at Graceland.

>> Read more trending news

Several cases of the disease were linked back to the resort hotel near Graceland over the summer.

Victim Linda Gaile Godsey, 62, died of Legionnaires’ on June 21.

Godsey died eight days before Shelby County Health Department officials confirmed there was an outbreak at the hotel. At the time the department confirmed the outbreak, officials did not mention that any fatalities were linked to the outbreak.

The Guest House closed its aquatic facilities after the health department found traces of the disease in the hotel.

According to the lawsuit, Godsey and three other family members stayed at the hotel from June 10 to June 13.

>> Related: Man diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease files complaint against hotel at Graceland



The lawsuit contends that the Legionnaires’ outbreak at The Guest House caused all the women to endure sickness and related symptoms.

As Godsey's sickness progressed, she went to the hospital on June 21 and died the same day.

Ninth case of Legionnaires' disease linked to The Guest House at Graceland https://t.co/GLwDsuQHCI pic.twitter.com/zp29IWkQHJ — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) July 19, 2017

Why did it take more than 3 months to find out someone died from #LegioinairresDisease @GHGraceland #FOX13GMMhttps://t.co/sGPxzoSWiE — Valerie (@valonfox) September 12, 2017

Man diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease files complaint against the Guest House at Graceland https://t.co/9ii4qqgLkI via @FOX13Memphis — Valerie King (@valsvet86) September 12, 2017

The family claims the Guest House was negligent and failed to maintain a safe environment for its guests.

The Breathitt County coroner confirmed Godsey's autopsy report listed Legionnaires’ as the cause of death.

>> Related: What is Legionnaires’ disease and how does it spread?

The Shelby County Health Department said there have been nine reported cases of the disease traced back to the hotel.

Another complaint against the hotel was filed in August.