Deadly fire engulfs London high-rise: What we know now

Family and friends came together on Monday morning to say goodbye to 2-year-old Lane Graves, the toddler who was killed by an alligator at Seven Seas Lagoon at a Disney World Resort on June 14. According to People Magazine, the funeral took place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elkhorn, Nebraska. “Melissa and I again want to express our gratitude to our family, friends and community for the love and support we continue to receive,” the boy’s parents, Matt and Melissa Graves said in a statement. “We are appreciative of the news media professionals who have demonstrated integrity by allowing us much needed privacy.” “Today we will say goodbye to Lane but we do so, comforted by so many friends and strangers who share in our loss and who have shown us profound compassion,” the Graves’ added. The Graves have established the Lane Thomas Foundation, saying all donations will go to charity. On the foundation's website they say, 'While there is no way to mend our hearts, we can do good work in his honor.' Read more about the memorial fund here.