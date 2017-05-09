MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Fire officials say two people have died and another person has been hurt in a fire at a coastal South Carolina campground.
In a photo sent to WSOC-TV by a viewer who is visiting Myrtle Beach, a giant fireball is seen coming from a trailer.
Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner told local media outlets that the fire was reported at Apache Family Campground and Pier near Myrtle Beach early Tuesday.
Tanner said four trailers caught fire, and two of them were destroyed in the flames.
2 dead after explosion, fire at Myrtle Beach campground https://t.co/zvDcQ7Pdc7 pic.twitter.com/TnCqj53uct— WSOCTV (@wsoctv) May 9, 2017
The names of the victims have not been released.
Firefighters from Horry County, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach had the blaze under control within an hour.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
