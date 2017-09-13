Listen Live
clear-day
82°
H 92
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
82°
Partly Cloudy
H 92° L 75°
  • clear-day
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    76°
    Morning
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 89° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Danica Patrick loses NASCAR job
Close

Danica Patrick loses NASCAR job

Danica Patrick loses NASCAR job
Photo Credit: Smallz & Raskind/Getty Images
Danica Patrick of EPIX 'Danica' poses for a portrait during the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 25, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Smallz & Raskind/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick loses NASCAR job

By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -  Danica Patrick, the only female driver at NASCAR's top level, is likely at the end of her driving career after a sponsorship shake-up left her without a ride at Stewart-Haas Racing.

>> Read more trending news

Patrick posted a statement on her Facebook page Tuesday saying her time with Stewart-Haas "had come to an end" due to a new sponsorship arrangement for the team next season. The statement came shortly after Smithfield Foods said it will leave Richard Petty Motorsports to become a primary sponsor at Stewart-Haas next year.

The news is a blow to RPM, which is also losing driver Aric Almirola. But it also forced changes at Stewart-Haas, which has struggled with sponsorship for three of its four cars, including the No. 10 Ford driven by Patrick.

"It has been my honor to drive for Tony Stewart, Gene Haas and everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing for the past six seasons," Patrick wrote. "Sponsorship plays a vital role in our sport, and I have been very fortunate over the course of my career, but this year threw us for a curve."

Patrick, whose participation in NASCAR has always been polarizing given the attention she receives despite her lack of success, closed the post by writing: "I have the utmost faith in myself and those around me, and feel confident about my future."

Patrick has launched a clothing line, has a book coming out next year and has made a huge transition into promoting a healthy and fit lifestyle. It has her positioned for a second career at the age of 35 if she chooses. She's also in a long-term relationship with fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who will make his debut in the playoffs this weekend.

Sponsorship dollars have been hard to come by for a number of drivers and teams. Smithfield's decision leaves Petty's team in need of a sponsor, and Almirola is looking for a ride.

But the bigger changes are clearly underway at SHR, which didn't reveal where Smithfield will be in the organization in 2018.

"Details of the agreement, including the driver who will be added to SHR's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series lineup in 2018, will be provided at a later date," SHR said in a statement.

That means Smithfield could end up on the car Patrick has driven. Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch both need sponsorship on their cars, too. Busch, the Daytona 500 winner, does not have a deal with SHR for next season.

Both Harvick and Busch will represent SHR in the 10-race playoffs that begin Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway.

Now that Patrick has confirmed she's out at SHR, the team could choose to downsize to three cars, or pursue Almirola, Matt Kenseth, Kasey Kahne or any other available driver. The team could be in the market to replace just Patrick, or both Patrick and Busch.

Patrick has driven for Stewart-Haas Racing her entire Cup career. She has seven top-10 finishes in 180 career starts and is currently 28th in the standings, the lowest in her Cup career.

Still, she won the pole for the 2013 Daytona 500, won an IndyCar race in 2008, is the highest finishing female driver in Indianapolis 500 history with a third-place run in 2009 and is the only woman to lead laps in both the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500. Patrick is the only woman to win a Cup pole and those top-10 finishes are the most of any female Cup driver.

"She will go down as the best female NASCAR driver of all time. Will likely take decades to see anyone even challenge her legacy," Brad Keselowski posted on Twitter. He later added in a second post: "Have come to accept that mankind never knows or appreciates what it has until its gone. NASCAR fans will miss her badly in time."

Patrick's contract with SHR ran through 2018, but the team has been searching for sponsorship since Nature's Bakery abruptly ended its three-year deal after one season.

RPM is now in a similar bind because it lost Smithfield, which has been associated with Petty the last six years. RPM this year downsized to one Cup car because of sponsorship reasons, and talks on a contract extension with Almirola stalled when Smithfield began looking at other options.

Petty ripped the company and suggested he was blindsided.

"Over the past few months, Smithfield had continually told me they wanted to be with us, and I recently shook hands on a deal to extend our relationship," Petty said. "I come from a time when we did major deals with sponsors like STP on a handshake. I'm sad to see this is where we are now. This decision is very unexpected, and we are extremely disappointed in this late and abrupt change of direction."

Smithfield CEO Kenneth M. Sullivan called Petty's claim of a handshake deal "unequivocally and patently false," and accused the team of not delivering on "tens of millions of dollars of unwavering financial support."

"Smithfield's numerous discussions with RPM over the past several months focused exclusively around one issue: RPM's inability to deliver on the track and the organization's repeated failure to present a plan to address its lack of competitiveness," Sullivan said in a statement. "It is very unfortunate and disheartening that RPM has chosen to disseminate false statements regarding our communications to NASCAR fans who we have supported wholeheartedly with more than a $100 million investment in the sport over the last several years."

Almirola was 20th in the standings when he broke his back in May. It caused him to miss seven races, and the team is currently 25th in the standings. He did make NASCAR's playoffs, in 2014, after he won at Daytona in July.

Petty, the Hall of Fame driver and seven-time NASCAR champion, is no longer the primary owner of his race team. Andrew Murstein of Medallion Financial Corp. is the majority owner of the team.

Petty said he and Murstein were committed to "moving forward" with the No. 43 team.

"Losing a sponsor of this magnitude in September is a significant set-back to Richard Petty Motorsports," Petty said. "We've been around since 1949, and we'll be around a lot longer."

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Danica Patrick (10), driver of the Code 3 Associates Ford, greets fans during the pre-race ceremonies of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - Pure Michigan 400 race on August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Close

Danica Patrick

Photo Credit: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Danica Patrick (10), driver of the Code 3 Associates Ford, greets fans during the pre-race ceremonies of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - Pure Michigan 400 race on August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. By Tuesday, it was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. At least 17 people have died in the contiguous U.S.  Power is beginning to be restored in Florida and Georgia. >> Scroll down for the latest
  • Republicans to release tax reform “outline” the week of September 25
    Republicans to release tax reform “outline” the week of September 25
    Republicans in the Congress said Wednesday that they would take another small step forward later this month on the issue of tax reform legislation, as Speaker Paul Ryan promised to release an “outline” of GOP tax plans, setting the stage for committees in the House and Senate to then produce a bill, in what would be the first major tax changes since President Ronald Reagan joined with Congress to pass a sweeping reform in 1986. “It’s the beginning of a very important process to achieve for the first time in a generation overhauling the tax system, and giving middle class families a much deserved break,” Ryan told reporters after a regular closed door meeting of House GOP lawmakers. “On the week of September 25, there is going to be an outline that is released, which reflects the consensus of the tax writing committees – Ways and Means in the House, Finance in the Senate – and the administration,” the Speaker added. Ryan: I would love to have the Democrats supporting &amp; working w/ us in a constructive way on tax reform…we're going to do it no matter what. pic.twitter.com/ivzrSVl0fa — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 13, 2017 The announcement by the Speaker came as President Donald Trump met with a bipartisan group of Senators on Tuesday night, and a bipartisan group of House moderates on Wednesday afternoon, all part of a White House outreach effort to build support for tax reform. “Through bipartisan outreach efforts like this, President Trump is demonstrating his commitment to fulfilling his promises, and that includes producing tangible results on important issues like tax reform,” the White House said in a statement, labeling the meeting “highly productive.” “Move fast Congress!” the President said on Twitter. The approval process for the biggest Tax Cut &amp; Tax Reform package in the history of our country will soon begin. Move fast Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2017 With Irma and Harvey devastation, Tax Cuts and Tax Reform is needed more than ever before. Go Congress, go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2017 So far, the only details released by the President on tax reform have been in a single page of bullet points – compare that to the 495 page submission that President Ronald Reagan made to the Congress in 1985 on tax reform, as it took another 16 months to enact a bill into law. A number of hurdles remain in the way of tax reform in Congress: + The details. As reported above, there aren’t many available as yet. “Tax reform” is a phrase that sounds great, but there would be real winners and losers if the effort gets rid of tax breaks for individuals and businesses. + The process. The White House still wants to use ‘budget reconciliation’ to get a tax reform bill through the Congress, in order to avoid a Senate filibuster. But, to do that, the House and Senate must approve a budget outline for 2018. Right now, GOP leaders don’t have the votes for that. + The timeline. Speaker Ryan says he wants to get tax legislation done by the end of the year – but many lawmakers feel that could be overly optimistic, given the details, and the issues at stake.
  • 5 dead after Florida nursing home left without power by Irma
    5 dead after Florida nursing home left without power by Irma
    Five people have died after a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, that has been without power since Hurricane Irma swept through the region was evacuated Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Paramedics were called around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, WPLG reported. The center is a 152-bed, skilled nurse facility located across the street from the Memorial Regional Hospital, according to the center’s website.
  • Emergency management page accidentally posts anti-protester meme
    Emergency management page accidentally posts anti-protester meme
    The Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page – with nearly 35,000 followers who look to it for public safety information – shared what leaders call an inappropriate and hurtful post about protesters. >> Read more trending news Before it was deleted, the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page shared an anti-protester meme from the page called, 'Libtards; ya gotta love 'em!' The meme showed pedestrians hit by cars, and it read “All lives splatter: Nobody cares about your protests. Keep your (expletive) out of the road.” The meme was created sometime after white supremacists rallied this summer in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a car plowed into a group of protesters, killing one person and injuring 19 others. >> Related: ‘I’ll never forget the sounds,’ says woman hit in Charlottesville car attack The Chelan County employee, who claimed he or she meant to share the meme on a personal page, wrote in a caption on the shared post, “I don’t wish harm on anyone…but protesters don’t belong in the road!” Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a statement Monday that the post does not reflect the views of Chelan County Emergency Management’s staff. Here’s there’s full statement: Earlier this date, the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page displayed an inappropriate comment, which had been sent to a non-comissioned employee’s personal account. The employee accidentally shared the post onto the Emergency Management’s Facebook page. Staff at Chelan County Emergency Management feel terrible that this inappropriate and hurtful post made it onto the Facebook page. The posting was removed as soon as staff realized the error. Changes have already been made in procedure to assure nothing like this will occur in the future. This post does not reflect the views of the Sheriff’s Office and we trust the public will continue to follow us during emergency situations on our Chelan County Management Facebook page.
  • Walt Disney donates $2.5-million to Hurricane Irma relief
    From the Walt Disney Company: The Walt Disney Company has committed $2.5 million to aid in humanitarian relief efforts across Florida, the Caribbean and other areas impacted by Hurricane Irma. The donation will support the disaster response and recovery efforts of the American Red Cross, UNICEF, Save the Children, and other nonprofit organizations. “As millions of people now face the daunting challenge of putting their lives and communities back together in the wake of these historic hurricanes, they need our help,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “We’re donating $2.5 million to support relief and recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Irma. This is in addition to nearly $16 million we raised after Hurricane Harvey to help ensure storm victims have the support needed to recover and rebuild.” Read more here.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.