The Dallas Zoo has said it has opened its doors for free to those displaced after evacuating Houston because of Hurricane Harvey.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the zoo said it has “welcomed more than 700 evacuees from the Houston area, free-of-charge.”

“For others who are in Dallas because you've been impacted by Harvey, please know you're welcome to visit the Zoo on us,” the post said.

The offer will go through Labor Day. Those at shelters in the area are also able to get zoo tickets.

“We hope a visit to the Zoo might help ease the pain and bring a smile to your face, even if for just a few hours,” the post said.