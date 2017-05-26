Dad creates safe Minecraft world for children with autism

A father has come up with a safe place for children with autism to play one of the most popular online games where cyberbullies can’t rule and kids with special needs can play Minecraft like any other child.

Stuart Duncan, a single father from Timmins, Ontario, has developed “Autcraft,” a bully-free server for the popular Minecraft franchise. He started the server in 2013 and now has more than 8,200 members, The Mightly reported.

The server is so popular that Duncan has quit his job to run the service, ABC News reported.

Duncan told ABC News that parents were looking for a place that was free of bullies so their children on the autism spectrum could play the free-building game without worry.

“Any time they went to a public server, they would get bullied. The bullies wouldn't just terrorize them on the game but they would say terrible things,” Duncan said.

When he floated his idea on Facebook, he got more than 750 emails in the first two days, ABC News reported.

Autcraft is kept safe by technology and self-policing.

Plugins that block swearing, breaking items other players have built and fighting with one other during the game, ABC News that reported.

And while the kids are monitored, they are also rewarded when they are helpful or show responsibility and are given a rank like junior helper or senior helper. Those designations allow the players to mute someone.

To get access to Autcraft, players must be white-listed after an approximately two-week application process.



