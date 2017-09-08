Listen Live
Cuts to state program could leave mother, disabled son homeless
Cuts to state program could leave mother, disabled son homeless

Cuts to state program could leave mother, disabled son homeless
Photo Credit: WSBTV.com
A Cobb County mother says her unusual situation left her with nowhere to turn.

Cuts to state program could leave mother, disabled son homeless

By: Justin Wilfon, WSBTV.com

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -  A Cobb County mother and her disabled son could soon be homeless after she says her unusual situation left them with nowhere to turn.

Sarah Allen said she spends nearly all day, every day, caring for her 3-year-old son Aiden. He was born with severe disabilities, including cerebral palsy.

“It’s definitely a challenge. It’s hard because you are serving as a nurse,” she said.

Allen said on top of everything else, she is also looking for a new home. The mother and son currently live in a handicap-friendly home in Marietta for free, but now her landlord must sell it for personal reasons.

“(It’s) nerve wracking. It’s kind of terrifying,” Allen said.

She said she can’t afford rent virtually anywhere else. She can’t work because her son requires constant care and she said she has no family to turn to.

“Day and night taking care of him, no sleep,” she said of her life.

Allen said she can’t turn to the government for much help, either.

The state closed Georgia’s day cares for medically fragile children in 2015 and steered families toward in-home care. In Allen’s case, the state provides a nurse only four hours a day.

Joe Sarra with the Georgia Advocacy Office has helped Allen fight for more assistance.

“There’s been several articles that have come out the past few years that rank Georgia 43 to 47, depending on the article that you read, as far as the access to services,” he said.

Allen said she may move to another state that offers more care and a chance at a better life, but she’s holding out hope that she can find what she needs here in Georgia.

“Honestly, I kind of feel angry. I feel like a parent shouldn’t have to go through this,” she said.

If you would like to help the family, you can visit their YouCaring page.

  • Waiting for Irma, House sends $15.3 billion Harvey aid plan to Trump
    Waiting for Irma, House sends $15.3 billion Harvey aid plan to Trump
    With lawmakers worried about another hurricane, the U.S. House on Friday morning sent President Donald Trump a $15.25 billion aid package to deal with damage from Hurricane Harvey, and to bolster federal emergency resources that may be needed in the days ahead for Florida and other states that could be hit this weekend by Hurricane Irma. “We’re here today to tell those folks in Florida, those folks in Texas, that this Congress has your back,” said Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX), who described the devastation in his district, which includes the city of Corpus Christi. “Please vote for this bill,” said Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX), who represents a district along the Gulf Coast near the border between Texas and Louisiana. “It is time for us to step up, it is time for us to set politics aside,” said Weber. The vote was 316-90. All 90 votes against the plan came from Republicans, many angered by the addition of a temporary increase in the nation’s debt limit, and a plan to fund the government into early December.
  • Hurricane Irma shark attacks? Don’t fall for these fake videos, hoaxes
    Hurricane Irma shark attacks? Don’t fall for these fake videos, hoaxes
    Several fake videos and unverified stories about Hurricane Irma are making their way around the web. >> Read more trending news The hurricane and its staggering winds, which measured at 185 mph at Irma’s strongest, have devastated islands in the north Caribbean, making it the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded in the region. Irma is expected to reach the U.S. over the weekend, potentially hitting Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. As interest peaks, several videos, articles and photos will be making the rounds on social media. Don’t fall for the following hoaxes: No, Hurricane Irma is not on track to be a Category 6 storm. Some articles, including one from a fake news site claiming to be “CNN Business News,” wrote that the storm could become a Category 6 by the time it hits the U.S. More than 70,000 people shared the story. >> Related: Why Hurricane Irma will not and cannot be a Category 6 This isn’t true and the site, according to officials, is not affiliated with CNN. There's no such thing as a Category 6 hurricane. Category 5 is as high as it goes,' National Weather Service meteorologist Thomas Winesett told USA Today. No, Hurricane Irma is not going to destroy New York City. NewsPunch.com posted something about Hurricane Irma potentially destroying New York City (and most of New Jersey) on Sept. 10. The post cited falsified National Hurricane Center storm projections. >> Related: Hurricane Irma: 9 weather terms you should know Politifact.com rated the claim “Pants on Fire” and highlighted that the site itself contained a disclaimer saying its owners “make no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information.” The National Weather Service has not announced Irma’s impact on the New York or New Jersey areas.  No, Hurricane Irma isn’t a “liberal hoax.” On Tuesday, conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh suggested the media may be exaggerating the threat of Hurricane Irma to push a climate change agenda. >> Related: Hurricane Irma: How do you stay safe in the storm? Headlines then implied Limbaugh suggested Irma was a “liberal hoax,” an exaggeration of his remarks that have been picked up in some conservative circles, according to the Washington Post. From his radio show this week: So there is a desire to advance this climate change agenda, and hurricanes are one of the fastest and best ways to do it,” Limbaugh explained. “You can accomplish a lot just by creating fear and panic. You don’t need a hurricane to hit anywhere. All you need is to create the fear and panic accompanied by talk that climate change is causing hurricanes to become more frequent and bigger and more dangerous, and you create the panic, and it’s mission accomplished, agenda advanced. But Hurricane Irma really is one of the strongest Atlantic storms yet and has potential to cause more harm. >> Related: FACT CHECK: Is Hurricane Irma the most intense hurricane ever? No, you don’t have to fear a shark attack. Sharks are not going to attack you during a hurricane, Time.com reported as the ever-popular Sharknado hoax emerged. >> Related: Thinking about leaving ahead of Hurricane Irma? Read this first Why? Because they’ll be too concerned for their own safety. Sharks, along with other fish, are sensitive to barometric pressure, which drops when a storm comes in, said Chris Lowe, director of the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach. Instead of trying to attack you, the sharks will feel the change in pressure and swim deeper into the water to be safer. “Most animals will get nature’s alerts and leave,” Lowe said. During Hurricane Harvey, photos of sharks on Houston freeways were also doctored. Be careful of fake forecasts. And don’t share these fake videos. This video shows footage from a tornado that hit Dolores, Uruguay, in May 2016, according to Mashable.com. Fake Facebook Live videos on continuous loop are also being shared. One in particular was viewed more than six million times and actually comes from a 9-month-old video during Cyclone Vardah in India. Facebook has since deleted the videos, but here’s the loop on YouTube: And the original AccuWeather video of the cyclone: To identify fake Hurricane Irma photos, videos and hoaxes, remember the following: Check the source. If you’re not sure, do a Google search to find out if the source is reputable.  Check to see if other reputable sources have reported on the same image/video/theory.  Check Snopes.com for fact-checks.  Rely on your local news, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Weather Channel, the National Hurricane Center, NASA and other reputable sources of weather-related news.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has weakened slightly but remains a dangerous storm. The hurricane’s power led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands while Floridians braced for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Man shot at Miami International Airport
    Man shot at Miami International Airport
    A man was shot during a confrontation with police at Miami International Airport Thursday night, according to a report. >> Read more trending news With powerful Hurricane Irma bearing down on South Florida, creating chaos as thousands look to flee the Category 5 storm, the incident added even more stress to airport personnel, which forced an evacuation of Concourse J, according to WFOR. The man’s condition is not known, WFOR reported.
  • Earthquake hits southern coast of Mexico, triggers tsunami
    Earthquake hits southern coast of Mexico, triggers tsunami
    ﻿Update 10:57 a.m. EDT Sept. 8: The Associated Press reported that the death toll from an earthquake off the coast of southern Mexico on Friday has risen to at least 32. The news wire reported that at least 23 people were killed in Oaxaca, citing state Gov. Alejandro Murat. At least seven people died in the state of Chiapas and two others died in the state of Tabasco, the AP reported. ﻿Original report: An earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 8.1 on the Richter scale hit off the coast of southern Mexico on Friday, killing at least 15 people and triggering a tsunami, CNN reported. The Associated Press reported that five people were killed, including two children in Tabasco state. >> Read more trending news The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, which occurred near the border between Mexico and Guatemala, was felt as far as Mexico City and Guatemala City. It struck off the Pacific coast, 74 miles southwest of Tres Picos, Mexico, which is 600 miles southeast of Mexico City, CNN reported. A tsunami has been confirmed in Mexico, CNN reported, with one wave coming in at 2.3 feet, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center's verified account. The USGS has reported multiple aftershocks, including four with tremors measuring above 5.0 in magnitude. The main quake had a depth of 69.7 kilometers, according to the USGS. It was a particularly shallow quake, according to USGS geophysicist Jana Pursely. 'The shaking along the coast of Chiapas at this point is estimated to be very strong to severe,' Pursely told CNN. 'I would expect damage along the coast of Chiapas.' Chiapas Gov. Manuel Velasco told Foro TV that there have been reports of damage, including hospitals that have lost power and buildings with collapsed roofs, CNN reported. Schools will be canceled Friday, he said. Authorities said they were evacuating residents in Puerto Madero in Chiapas as a precaution due to the tsunami alert, the AP reported.
