Customers complain of AT&T outage preventing wireless calls

AT&T customers across the country are complaining of an outage that prevents them from making wireless calls.

Multiple responses on AT&T’s Twitter page indicate that the company is aware of the problem.

“At this time we’re aware of the service issue, and are working diligently to restore services,” a customer service representative said on Twitter.

“We are currently experiencing some service issues in various areas,” another customer service employee for the company said.

The company has responded to some customers by suggesting they restart their devices. Multiple restarts may be required.

The company’s customer assistance Twitter page, ATTCares, also suggests putting phones in and out of airplane mode.

For one customer, an AT&T employee directed them to a troubleshooting page on its website.

Reuters reported that as of 6 p.m. Eastern time, there were 6,000 outages reported.

