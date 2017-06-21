Customer throws ice cream at shop clerk who didn’t warm up brownie

A United Dairy Farmers customer threw ice cream at a store employee who didn’t warm up a brownie in the microwave, according to a Dayton police report.

An assistant manager for the UDF ice cream and dairy products shop in Dayton, Ohio, told police a male customer became upset she would not heat a brownie in the microwave for him.

“The male was disorderly, but left the store,” the report recounting the Saturday afternoon incident said.

The man returned with two females between the ages of 19-21, according to the report. When the manager explained it was against store policy, one of the females “took her cup of ice cream and threw it” on the employee, “hitting her in the chest.”

The manager left the counter and followed the group outside, where they “had words and called each other” foul names, according to the report.

“She went on to say that the male had to hold her back from getting to the suspect,” the report said.

The three customers got in a Chevy and left the scene. The report said the manager called the police, who counseled her not to attempt to fight customers.

Other customers at the store confirmed the manager’s story was accurate, police said.

According to the report, no arrests were made.