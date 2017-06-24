TV crew's SUV stolen while they filmed story about crime

A television news crew in New Mexico, gathering footage for a story about crime, became part of the story Friday when a thief stole the station’s SUV, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

KOB news director Michelle Donaldson said her crew was filming in downtown Albuquerque and watched as the vehicle was stolen. The story the crew was shooting footage for was about recent concerns about crime and safety.

“I have a rule, that you can never be the lead of your own newscast, Donaldson said. “So this violates that rule.”

The news crew recovered the SUV within a half hour without help from police by following the vehicle’s GPS tracking device, Donaldson told the Journal.

“We went to that location and recovered our own stolen vehicle,” she said.

