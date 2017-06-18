Couple mourns dog that drowned at pet resort

The Spott’s made it clear that Matilda could not swim.

However, two hours after dropping off the 6-year-old bulldog Saturday, pet resort owners were calling to let the family know Matilda had drowned.

“She was just the most well-mannered dog in the world,” Deanna Spott told KSAZ. “And to think that this is how her last moments were, at an unfamiliar place with no one helping her.”

>> Read more trending news

A person helps watch dogs that are around the pool at Always Unleashed Pet Resort, the owners told KSAZ. They are investigating the incident.

The Spotts are calling it negligence.

“They were told, they knew and they still did not do their duty,” Deanna said.

Still, it does not bring back Matilda.

“She just loved people,” Matthew Spott said. “Everything we did we took her with us. She’s in our engagement photos. She’s everywhere.”

