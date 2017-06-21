Corvette Z06 ‘supercar’ not so super, suit says

When General Motors introduced the Corvette Z06 three years ago, it described the sleek racing machine as “a true world-class supercar.”

>> Read more trending news

Instead, according to a multimillion-dollar lawsuit West Palm Beach attorney Jason Weisser filed this month in U.S. District Court, it’s a dud.

Instead of roaring around the track, looking at their competitors in the rearview mirror, weekend racing enthusiasts find themselves in the pit, waiting for the Corvette’s high-powered engine to cool down, Weisser said.

“If you don’t pit your car to let it cool down, you’ll go into limp mode,” he said. “It’s frustrating. It’s a brilliant car. It’s an amazing car. But for GM to deny it doesn’t have this problem is laughable.”

Further, Weisser claims in the lawsuit, the over-heating problem that causes the car to abruptly lose speed is dangerous both on tracks and on public roads.



He should know.

Weisser is among an estimated 30,000 car lovers from throughout the world who plunked down an average of $100,000 for what Chevrolet and its parent company promised would be the car of their dreams. Instead, he claimed, the promises, like their cars at the end of several laps, were idle.

Read more of this story on MyPalmBeachPost.com.