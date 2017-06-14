Listen Live
National
Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather reportedly agree to deal, date for superfight
Close

Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather reportedly agree to deal, date for superfight

Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather reportedly agree to deal, date for superfight
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Right Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images | Left Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather reportedly agree to deal, date for superfight

By: Rare.us

It looks like a deal may be done after all.

>> Read more trending news

According to Yahoo!, UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather have agreed to a fight in Las Vegas set for Aug. 26.

Both made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Mayweather had been seeking the Aug. 26 date from the Nevada Athletic Commission for several days now, and it looks like his request has been granted. Setting the date with the commission was one of the final obstacles for the fight to happen.

Mayweather (49-0) had initially retired from boxing, but the potential fight with McGregor presented an opportunity that even he couldn’t turn down. The superfight with McGregor is expected to draw record revenues, likely to compete with the over $600 million that Mayweather’s superfight with Manny Pacquiao was able to pull in.

The fight is expected to be a boxing match. McGregor had recently obtained a boxing license in California, and is expected to get one in Nevada for a fight with Mayweather.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

