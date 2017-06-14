Listen Live
National
Congressman shot at GOP event: What we know now
Close

Congressman shot at GOP event: What we know now

Photo Credit: Alex Brandon/AP
GOP Baseball Shooting: Interviews

Congressman shot at GOP event: What we know now

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

At least five people were injured when a gunman opened fire Wednesday on a group of Republican lawmakers gathered to practice for an upcoming charity baseball game.

President Donald Trump said the shooter, identified by officials as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, died after police returned fire while responding to the attack around 7 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia.

Here’s what we know:

  • ’Dangerous’ inmates still on the run in stolen vehicle spotted in Mississippi, authorities say
    ’Dangerous’ inmates still on the run in stolen vehicle spotted in Mississippi, authorities say
    Two Georgia inmates described as 'dangerous beyond description' and wanted in connection with the deaths of two guards on a prison bus remained on the run Wednesday as reward money for information leading to their arrests continued to grow. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Donnie Russell Rowe, serving life without parole, and Ricky Dubose, who has prominent tattoos on his face and neck, were spotted in Noxubee County, Mississippi Wednesday, but a search failed to turn up the two escapees. Investigators said the pair overpowered, disarmed and killed two guards, identified as Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue, as the guards drove 33 inmates between prisons on Tuesday. The duo stole another vehicle after carjacking a motorist on Tuesday and are now thought to be driving a white, 2008 Ford F-250, BCX 5372, standard cab with a dent in the right rear quarter panel and tool boxes down both sides. The vehicle, which was taken from Morgan County, Georgia has been positively linked to the escapees. The sheriff's office said the two correctional officers were working on a prisoner transport bus when they were shot and killed on GA Highway 16 on Tuesday around 5 a.m. Their escape, after carjacking a driver who happened to pull up behind the bus on a rural highway, set off a massive manhunt involving local, state and federal officers, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sill said. 'We are still desperately looking for these two individuals. They are armed with 9 mm pistols that were taken from these correctional officers. They are dangerous beyond description. If anyone sees them or comes into contact, they need to call 911 immediately,' the sheriff said. Sills was emotional during a news conference as he described the scene. 'I saw two brutally murdered corrections officers, that's what I saw,' he said. 'I have their blood on my shoes.' He urged the two to turn themselves in. 'They need to surrender before we find 'em,' Sills said. The two got a head start by taking and tossing the Honda driver's cell phone and leaving the other 31 prisoners locked inside the bus, Sills said. 'My biggest worry is they're going to kill somebody else,' Sills said. Later Tuesday, the manhunt shifted about 25 miles to the north to the city of Madison, where Sills said the two men burglarized a house and then two men fitting their descriptions were reportedly seen in a Family Dollar store less than a mile away. There had been no further sightings of the inmates, but officials had no reason to believe they had split up, Sills said. >> Related: Sheriff says shooting of two sheriff deputies caught on video The reward for information leading to the arrests of Rowe, 43, and Dubose, 24, continued to grow. Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in an email Wednesday that multiple agencies have contributed $70,000. Monica and Billue were both transfer sergeants at Baldwin State Prison. Monica had been with the Georgia Department of Corrections since October 2009 and Billue since July 2007. How the two inmates managed to reach and overpower the guards remains under investigation, Sills said. 'They were inside the caged area of the bus,' he said. 'How they got through the locks and things up to that area I do not know.' Protocol is to have two armed corrections officers on the bus, but the officers don't wear bullet-proof vests during transfers, Corrections Commissioner Greg Dozier said. 'We lost two of our fellow officers, two of our kin. We see our officers as our family,' Dozier said. Read more here. 
  • Watch: Teen dances in hospital bed 6 days after heart transplant
    Watch: Teen dances in hospital bed 6 days after heart transplant
    When Amari Hall went through his fifth heart surgery in 15 years in March, his family prayed that it would finally be his last.  The Maryland teenager, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, underwent a transplant to replace his own failing heart. In the months since the surgery, he has become a viral sensation, thanks to video his aunt, Charawn Hunter, shot of him dancing in celebration of his new chance at life.  Amari’s impromptu dancing came just six days after his transplant, his family told CNN.  “We put the music on, and he started dancing,” Hunter said.  Nurses caring for Amari joined in on the video, which Hunter posted to her Facebook page last month for friends inspired by the “awesome Amari.” “We would like the world to see how awesome he is,” Hunter wrote. “He loves LeBron, but I know he’s busy, but please help me (in) making his video go viral.” Go viral it did, with the video seen more than six million times as of this week.  Hunter continued to post videos of Amari’s progress, including one on May 22, when he was released from the University of Maryland’s Children’s Hospital in Baltimore.  “Amari’s breaking out of the hospital,” Hunter wrote on Facebook.  The video shows members of Amari’s medical team telling him goodbye. There were plenty of hugs, tears, laughter -- and dancing.  “Thank you, everybody. Y’all have been very nice to me. I love you, all of y’all,” Amari said. “I’m gonna miss all of y’all.” “We love you, too,” a woman said off-camera.  ‘All his life, he has been a fighter’ Amari first showed signs of his congenital heart defect two days after his birth. A profile of Amari by Save the Heartbeat, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those born with heart defects, indicated that a doctor noticed his unusual breathing as he was being discharged.  Doctors at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia found that the newborn had hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a condition in which the left side of a person’s heart is underdeveloped.  >> Read more trending stories According to Save the Heartbeat, a healthy heart works like this: The right side of the heart pumps oxygen-depleted blood from the heart to the lungs, which fill it with oxygen. The left side of the heart then pumps the oxygen-rich blood to the rest of the body, which uses that oxygen to survive.  A newborn’s heart has two small openings that allow blood to move between the two sides of the heart during gestation, but those holes close within days of birth.  In a baby with HLHS, blood can bypass the underdeveloped left side of the heart through those openings. When they close, the heart can no longer properly send oxygenated blood to the rest of the body, and the child begins showing symptoms of the defect, which include strained breathing, trouble feeding and an ashy or dusky appearance.  Amari had the first of his heart surgeries to save his life at 5 days old, Save the Heartbeat’s profile said. He had multiple additional surgeries before his second birthday. “He missed a lot of his childhood milestones,” his mother, Juaquinna Hall, told CNN.  Through multiple hospitalizations, missed school and being away from home and his peers, Amari has remained positive, she said.  “All his life, he has been a fighter,” Hall said.  Hall recounted the doctor’s visit in December, in which she and her son learned that his troubled heart was failing.  “He looked at me, and he said, ‘What are you afraid of? It’s my time. I need to have this done,’” Hall told CNN.  It took three months for doctors to find a compatible heart for Amari, who remained positive even as he was being wheeled into the operating room, his mother said.  “He made the nurses pray for him,” Hall said.  Hunter, who calls Amari her hero for all he has bravely endured, said Wednesday that he is recovering well and adjusting to his new heart.  “He is doing well and still dancing,” Hunter said. 
  • Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
    Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
    Police have identified the suspect in Wednesday morning’s GOP baseball practice shooting as James. T. Hodgkinson. Hodgkinson, 66, is from Belleville, Illinois, according to authorities. He owned a home inspection business, according to The Washington Post. Hodgkinson had been living in Alexandria, Virginia for the past two months, according to his wife. >> Read more trending news  In an interview with The New York Times, his brother said that Hodgkinson wasn’t happy with the 2016 presidential election results.  The Belleville News-Democrat said Hodgkinson wrote numerous letters to the editor. The topics centered on taxes and income equality, with Hodgkinson frequently criticizing Republicans and their policies. CNN reported that Hodgkinson was in critical condition and had not been interviewed by authorities. President Trump said in a televised statement that the shooter “has now died.” Multiple people were injured Wednesday morning when a person opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing in Alexandria, Virginia, for a charity baseball game. Several people were shot during the attack, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Zack Barth, a legislative corespondent for Republican Rep. Roger Williams.
  • WATCH: Rand Paul, Mo Brooks recall chilling details of shooting at GOP baseball practice
    WATCH: Rand Paul, Mo Brooks recall chilling details of shooting at GOP baseball practice
    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and members of his staff were among the victims of a shooting early Wednesday during GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.  >> Shooting at GOP event: Rep. Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who was also present at the practice, recounted the events to “Morning Joe.” Paul said he was in the batting cage. 'I grew up in the South, and I just thought someone had discharged a shotgun, which isn’t that unusual in the South, but then I thought, ‘We are in the city; we’re not in the country here.'” >> Who is Steve Scalise, the Congressman who was shot this morning? He said he saw Scalise “shot but moving, trying to drag himself out of the dirt into the outfield.” Paul said he “wasn’t sure where the shots were coming from.” He said he heard “50 to 60 shots” before the Capitol Hill police responded. >> Click here to watch Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., also at the practice and told CNN that he was “on deck, about to hit batting practice” when the shots rang out. >> What is the Congressional Baseball Game? “I look around, and I see a rifle and I see a little bit of a body,' he said. 'Then I hear another ‘blam,’ and I realize there’s an active shooter.” >> Read more trending news Brooks ran to the dugout, where a number of people were laying on the ground. The congressman then used his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding from a staffer’s leg. Brooks heard another shot and looked up to see one of the members of their security detail firing back at the shooter with a pistol. >> Watch the interview here
  • Son of congressman at scene of shooting, rescued by GOP members
    Son of congressman at scene of shooting, rescued by GOP members
    As shots rang out in Alexandria, Virginia during practice for an upcoming charity baseball game, a handful of members of Congress turned from potential victims to heroes, working together to protect the life of a young boy. >> Read more trending news The Washington Examiner is reporting that the 10-year-old son of Texas Congressman Joe Barton was at the practice. Sen. Jeff Flake, of Arizona, told the Examiner that he and other lawmakers got Barton’s son into the dugout and under a bench to protect him from the gunfire. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R.-La.) was among five injured during the practice at an Alexandria ball field. Scalise was shot in the hip and was undergoing surgery, the Associated Press reported. A suspect is in custody and police have not released a motive for the shooting, the AP reported.
