Confirmed death toll in London fire rises to 30

As the confirmed death toll in the Grenfell Tower fire rose to 30 on Friday, British police said they may never be able to identify all the people who perished in the blaze.

A criminal investigation has been launched, CNN reported.

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy told The Associated Press that 24 people were being treated in hospitals, including 12 in critical condition.

Dozens of people remain missing after the fire engulfed the 24-story building early Wednesday, CNN reported.

The Sun newspaper on Friday listed 65 people who it said were still missing or feared dead , Reuters reported.

Asked Thursday whether the death toll might exceed 100, Cundy said “I’d like to hope that it isn’t going to be triple figures.”

Police said Friday they had identified the place where the fire started, adding that it was unlikely to have been ignited deliberately, CNN reported.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Cambridge visited the area Friday and met with residents and community representatives, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May, criticized for not meeting with those injured in the blaze, visited the hospital today, Reuters reported.