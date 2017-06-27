A Pennsylvania judge has upheld the sentence of a Bucks County man who pleaded guilty to an attempted rape charge in 2013.

Frank Yeager, 33, was sentenced to prison for up to 20 years and later appealed, contending that his lawyer did not question whether his confession was legal.

Yeager revealed he regarded his search for potential rape victims as “full time work,” police said.

He wrote in a note, “I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize.” He compiled a list with more than 200 names, addresses and personal information about targets, according to Lehigh Valley Live, and was was fixated on raping real estate agents.

Judge H. Geoffrey Moulton Jr. upheld Yeager’s sentence and portrayed him as a full-blown psychopath who was obsessed with rape, Penn Live reported.

Yeager plotted for five months to rape a real estate agent by luring her to a property, and even waited in the home for her with the lights off.

