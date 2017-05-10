A Missouri woman claims she was forced to relieve herself in a cup after flight attendants would not let her use the restroom on the plane.

Nicole Harper posted her story on her Facebook account Saturday, describing "how wrong this situation was.”

Harper said the incident happened on April 9, the same day a man was dragged off a United flight that was overbooked. She said she told flight attendants that she suffers from an “overactive bladder,” but they would not let her get out of her seat because the seat belt sign was on.

When Harper told attendants she would either use the restroom or urinate in a cup, the attendants handed her a cup.

“You would think peeing in a cup on an airplane in front my family and strangers, would be the worst part of this story. But the way I was treated by the flight attendants afterwards was worse,” Harper said in her post.

Harper said during the descent of the flight, she saw a first-class passenger walk right by an attendant, smile and enter the bathroom.

Once Harper’s Facebook post went viral, United responded to the incident and issued a statement, the Kansas City Star reports.

“The situation described by Ms. Harper and our employees is upsetting for all involved. We have reached out to Ms. Harper and our flying partner Mesa Airlines to better understand what occurred,” the statement said.

“United Airlines refuses to take my call, now I can’t sleep and just keep thinking about how wrong this is,” Harper wrote in her post. “I really don't want to be known as the 'girl who peed in a cup' but if telling my story shakes #United a little more than so be it!”

United told The Associated Press in a followup statement Wednesday that it denied Harper’s account of events.