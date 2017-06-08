Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
77°
H 83
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
77°
Overcast
H 83° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 83° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Evening
    Cloudy. H 83° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Comey testimony: A timeline of how we got here
Close

Comey testimony: A timeline of how we got here

5 things you didn't know about James Comey

Comey testimony: A timeline of how we got here

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday about his interactions with President Donald Trump, the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the actions of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Here is a timeline of the events that led to Thursday’s testimony:

June 2013

President Barack Obama appoints Comey to head the FBI. He succeeds Robert Mueller. 

August 2015

The FBI confirms it is investigating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she headed the State Department. 

July 2, 2016

Clinton is interviewed by FBI agents for more than three hours.

July 5, 2016

Comey holds a press conference to say that while he feels Clinton's handling of classified information was "extremely careless,” he will not be recommending charges against Clinton. The next day, Attorney General Loretta Lynch announces that she accepts the FBI recommendation and will not bring charges against Clinton for mishandling confidential information.

July 7, 2016

Comey appears before a House committee to defend his decision not to charge Clinton.

Oct. 28, 2016

Days before the presidential election, Comey announces that more State Department emails have been discovered on the laptop of former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner. Weiner is married to Huma Abedin, a long-time Clinton aide. Comey says those emails are related to the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Nov. 6, 2016

Comey announces that the emails have been reviewed and that while there are a few that had not been seen before, the decision not to prosecute Clinton stands.

Nov. 8, 2016

Donald Trump wins the 2016 presidential election.

Dec. 1, 2016

Flynn meets with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, at Trump Tower. 

Dec. 9, 2016

The Washington Post reports that the CIA believes the Russians were trying to help Trump win the election. In response, Trump issues a statement that criticizes the U.S. intelligence community after the Washington Post reports that the CIA believes the Russians tried to help Trump win the election

Dec. 29, 2016

President Obama announces sanctions against Russian officials over the CIA report of meddling in the U.S. election. Later on that day, Flynn calls Kislyak about the sanctions.

Jan. 6, 2017

Leaders of the U.S. intelligence community meet with President-elect Trump in Trump Towers. They tell him that Russia interfered with the election. Comey, according to a statement he released Wednesday, tells Trump about a Russian dossier containing sordid information allegedly about Trump. Comey tells Trump he is not being investigated as part of the Russian interference in the election.

Jan. 27, 2017

Trump invites Comey to dinner at the White House. During that dinner, according to notes jotted down afterward by Comey, Trump tells him, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.”

Feb. 13, 2017

Michael Flynn resigns as national security adviser. Different stories emerge about his resignation/firing. According to reports, Sally Yates, acting attorney general, had warned the White House Flynn could be blackmailed after he made misleading statements in public about meeting with Russian officials. The White House says Flynn was let go because he lied to Vice President Mike Flynn.

Feb. 14, 2017

After the New York Times reports that member of Trump's campaign "had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials," Comey goes to the White House for a meeting. During that meeting, according to a memo Comey said he made that evening, Trump tells him he hopes “you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. … He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go." Later, Comey asks Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prevent any future direct communication between him and the president. According to Comey’s statement, he does not tell Sessions about Trump’s request.

March 2, 2017

Sessions recuses himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election a day after media reports show he met with Kislyak twice in 2016. .

March 20, 2017

In a public House hearing, Comey confirms the FBI his agency is investigating allegations that members of Trump's campaign might have colluded with Russian officials.

March 30, 2017

According to Comey’s statement, Trump calls him to ask him what could be done to “lift the cloud” of suspension about Russia. 

April 11, 2017

Trump again calls Comey, telling him the Russian investigation is hampering his ability to do his job.

May 3, 2017

Comey once again testifies before a Senate committee. He explains his reasoning behind the decision to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of an email server days before the 2016 election. During that testimony, he says “hundreds of thousands” of emails ended up on Weiner’s laptop. He says he won’t talk about the Russian interference with the election until the investigation is completed.

May 9, 2017

That morning, the FBI corrects Comey’s testimony on how many emails involving Clinton were on Weiner’s laptop. Late in the afternoon, the White House announces Comey has been fired. Comey finds out via a television report while he is speaking to a group of FBI agents in Los Angeles. The White House says Comey is being fired, in part, over his handling of the email investigation.

May 10, 2017

Trump meets with Russian diplomats in the White House, reportedly revealing sensitive information and slamming Comey as a “real nut job.” The next day he tells NBC News’ Lester Holt that Comey is “a grandstander,” and that the Bureau is in disarray because Comey is not respected by his agents. He went on to say the Russia investigation was on his mind when he considered firing Comey.

May 16, 2017

News breaks that Trump asked Comey in February to end the investigation into Michael Flynn’s involvement with the Russians, and that Comey kept memos of meetings he had with Trump.

May 17, 2017

The Justice Department announces that former FBI director Robert Mueller has been named as a special counsel to head-up the Russia investigation.

May 22, 2017

After getting a subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee,, Flynn says he will invoke his 5th Amendment rights.

June 1, 2017

The Senate Intelligence Committee announces that Comey would testify publicly and in a closed session on June 8.

June 2, 2017

The White House says it isn’t sure if Trump will try to block Comey’s testimony using executive privilege. Three days later, on June 5, deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will not block Comey from testifying.

June 7, 2017 

Comey releases his opening statement to the Senate Intelligence committee in advance of the June 8 hearing. In the statement, he details meetings and phone calls with the president and Trump's comments about Flynn and about when Comey will publicly announce that Trump is not being investigated.

June 8, 2017

Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. ET

Related

In this March 20, 2017 photo, FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Comeyâs appearance Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee is one of the most anticipated congressional hearings in years. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Close

Comey testimony: A timeline of how we got here

Photo Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
In this March 20, 2017 photo, FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Comeyâs appearance Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee is one of the most anticipated congressional hearings in years. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Scientists just did something even Einstein didn’t think was possible
    Scientists just did something even Einstein didn’t think was possible
    In 1936, Albert Einstein penned a research paper on his theory of relativity predicting that the weight of stars can be measured by the bending of passing light, a phenomenon now called gravitational microlensing that scientists have since observed. >> Read more trending news But in that paper, published in the journal “Science,” Einstein said, “Of course, there is no hope of observing this phenomenon directly,” largely because stars are so far apart from one another. Contrary to Einstein’s statement, astronomers studying the skies with NASA’s Hubble Telescope did just that this week when they directly measured the mass of a white dwarf star using his gravitational lensing theory. >> Related: Famous geniuses in world history The team, led by astronomer Kailash Sahu of the Space Telescope Science Institute, directly measured the mass of the dwarf star Stein 2051B by putting it on an interstellar balance scale. The scientists observed Stein 2051B and its partner star, Stein 2051A, with the Hubble Space Telescope. >> Related: What are gravitational waves; why Einstein was right According to Gizmodo, they measured shifts in light as Stein 2051B passed in front of light sources behind it and behind other random stars, gathered the data and used Einstein’s lensing equation to determine the star’s mass. Read more here.  
  • Dog blamed in fatal tractor accident after jumping into cab, switching controls
    Dog blamed in fatal tractor accident after jumping into cab, switching controls
      A prominent dairy farmer and real estate investor from the U.K. has died after his own tractor rolled over him. Derek Mead, 70, was working on his farm on Monday when his dog apparently jumped into the tractor’s cab and inadvertently turned it on. The Telegraph reports that Mead was pinned under his JCB farm loader, which weighs over 10,000 pounds. >> Read more trending news The official cause of death has not yet been confirmed by authorities. A statement from the Mead family, who have been farming in North Somerset since the 1400s, had the following statement: It is with heavy hearts that we have to let you know that our father and grandfather, Derek Mead, was killed in a tragic accident on his farm. He was doing what he loved and has been doing since he was a young boy. The family thank you for all your kind messages during this time. Read more here.
  • Victim said he's 'lucky to be alive' before road-rage shooting death
    Victim said he's 'lucky to be alive' before road-rage shooting death
    A man has been charged with murder after a fender-bender that led to a shooting in DeKalb County, Georgia. >> Watch the news report here Investigators said Johnnie Hudson, 39, shot and killed Chris Ervin, 33, Monday on Interstate 285. Detectives said Ervin approached Hudson's pickup truck after the fender-bender during the evening rush hour.  Police said Hudson opened fire while sitting in the cab as Ervin walked up. According to the police report, Ervin was not armed and had not made contact with Hudson, who shot through his rolled up window. >> ‘I just shot him’: Deadly road rage shooting suspect asked police if man was still alive “It don’t make no sense to kill him like that. That’s senseless. That’s murder. That’s cold-blooded murder,” Ervin’s uncle said. A witness called 911 after seeing Ervin's body and Hudson sitting on the shoulder of I-285. Police are investigating if the incident started on the highway before the fender-bender occurred. “You don’t kill somebody over a bump of a car,” the victim’s father said. “You did something that was unnecessary. All you needed to do was dial 911 and it would have been all over,” the victim’s uncle said. >> Read more trending news Ervin, a father of three, posted on Facebook the morning before he was killed that he was 'lucky to be alive' and wanted to share his happiness with everyone. He posted a picture saying he was 'just sitting here with a big smile on my face thanking God for everything.' His family gathered Tuesday to mourn his death. “Taking it as graceful as we can here to support each other and uplift each other,” Ervin’s uncle said. The victim’s family said since Hudson stayed at the scene Monday, they believe he is going to claim self-defense. They said they will be there every step of the way as he goes through the courts on the murder charge.
  • Alligator hit by plane at Orlando Executive Airport
    Alligator hit by plane at Orlando Executive Airport
    An 11-foot alligator making its way across a runway at Orlando Executive Airport was killed as a plane was landing on  June 1.  The gator apparently jumped up as the plane was flying over and was struck by the wing.  Brad Pierce, a pilot,  posted a photo of the dead gator to Facebook and explained what happened. “A local pilot hit an 11-foot alligator which was crossing runway 7/25 at Orlando Executive Airport (KORL). I was told the pilot was flying a Navajo and the gator jumped up and struck the wing during his landing. The gator was killed instantly and the aircraft sustained damage to the wing. One of the craziest things I've ever seen in all my years in aviation. Welcome to Florida folks!” WFTV has identified the pilot as Rick Crose, who wasn’t hurt.  The photo has been shared more than 3,500 times. Orlando Executive Airport’s motto, ironically, is “Orlando’s original airport, where nobody lands you closer.” (Facebook)
  • Fiamma shooting victims remembered at vigil in Orlando
    Fiamma shooting victims remembered at vigil in Orlando
    Dozens of people gathered Wednesday night to remember the five people killed in Monday morning's workplace shooting in Orange County.   Rick Davis, the father of victim Kevin Lawson, was in the crowd and had just one request.   'If you haven't reached down and hugged your kid today, do it now,” he said.   Davis said there’s something that makes it even harder for Davis and his family.   'They knew this was going to happen. They'd been told by many employees,” he said. 'There were rumors going around even last Saturday that something was going to happen.'   Davis said his son often told him he feared that John Neumann Jr. might do something bad to the employees at Fiamma Inc on Forsyth Road.    'I think he felt something. He knew something,” Davis said.   Lawson texted his dad around 6:30 p.m. Monday to say, 'Good Morning.'   About 90 minutes later, Neumann walked into Fiamma and opened fire.   When it was over five people were dead.   Now their families are left wondering why and asking if something could have been done to prevent the shooting.   'If somebody tells you something, at least understand that what they may be telling you is true. If it saves one life, or if it saves a bunch of lives,” Davis said.   For Lawson's family, and the other victims' families, the pain is still raw, but they're determined to push forward.   'We're going to get through this, each and every one of us, as a community, because we have to,” Davis said.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.