The news rocked Washington, that President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.
How did newspapers from across the nation deal with the news? Was it front page, above the fold or did local news take the lead?
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
The latest newscast
00:00 | 00:00
The news rocked Washington, that President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.
How did newspapers from across the nation deal with the news? Was it front page, above the fold or did local news take the lead?
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself