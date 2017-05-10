Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
94°
H 94
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
94°
Clear
H 94° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    94°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 94° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    69°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 94° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    93°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 99° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Comey asked for more resources for Russia probe before termination: reports
Close

Comey asked for more resources for Russia probe before termination: reports

Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

Comey asked for more resources for Russia probe before termination: reports

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

WASHINGTON -  Former FBI Director James Comey asked for additional money and resources for the bureau’s investigation into Russian interference in November’s presidential election days before he was fired, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Citing three officials with knowledge of the request, The New York Times reported that Comey asked for additional funding and personnel during a meeting last week with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein.

>> Related: President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey

Rosenstein wrote a three-page U.S. Department of Justice memo that was used to justify President Donald Trump’s firing of Comey on Tuesday.

Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee were briefed on Comey’s request Monday, The Washington Post reported.

>> Related: Trump fires Comey: Has an FBI director been fired before and what happens now?

However, a DOJ Director of Public Affairs Sara Flores denied the claim Wednesday, Politico reported.

Comey was appointed as director of the FBI in September 2013 by President Barack Obama.

Related

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: FBI Director James Comey participates in a news conference on child sex trafficking, at FBI headquarters, June 23, 2014 in Washington, DC. Director Comey said that 168 juveniles have been recovered in a nationwide operation targeting commercial child sex trafficking. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Close

James Comey

Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: FBI Director James Comey participates in a news conference on child sex trafficking, at FBI headquarters, June 23, 2014 in Washington, DC. Director Comey said that 168 juveniles have been recovered in a nationwide operation targeting commercial child sex trafficking. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

What is a special prosecutor; who appoints one; what do they do?

Comey fired: Take a look at newspaper front pages from across the country

Who is Andrew G. McCabe, acting FBI director?

Trump tweets after firing Comey, says even Dems 'will be thanking me'
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • High price home sales are selling at a record pace
    High price home sales are selling at a record pace
    It may be a small market, but 100-million-dollar homes are selling at a record pace.   Christie's International Real Estate reports that ten homes valued at 100-million or more were sold last year alone.  That’s double the previous record set in 2014.  Half of those were in Hong Kong, including one for 270-million.  Three were sold in the U.S., topped by the Lily Pond Estate in East Hampton, New York for 110-million.   We checked there are 11 homes in the U.S.  for sale at or above 100 million dollars, two are in South Florida. The Gemini is a 16 acre complex in Manalapan, Florida listed for $195 million.   The Palais Royal is listed at $159 million.  The Hillsboro Beach home features the first ever personal IMAX theater.   In Central Florida, the  top dollar listing is a $30 million dollar mansion on Windy Ridge Road in Windermere, Florida. The good news, a 17-acre,  $18 million dollar listing on Hubbard Road in Orlando is currently pending. 
  • Family’s pit bull put down after it mauls 6-month-old girl to death
    Family’s pit bull put down after it mauls 6-month-old girl to death
    A Las Vegas couple is in mourning after their longtime pet pit bull attacked and killed their infant daughter Monday.  The 6-month-old girl, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Kamiko Dao Tsuda-Saelee, was playing in a walker near the pit bull mix when the dog attacked, according to Las Vegas Now. The girl’s mother tried to stop the attack, but the dog had inflicted severe damage to the girl. The baby, who suffered blunt force trauma to the head, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.  KHON in Honolulu reported that the parents, who are originally from Hawaii, were stunned by the attack. The girl’s mother, Layla Tsuda, said the dog, Mana, had not bitten anyone in the nine years the family owned the pet.  Tsuda told the news station she left her daughter unattended just long enough to go to the restroom. When she returned, she found Mana biting the infant.  “I have no words to explain my pain,” Tsuda told KHON in a statement.  Las Vegas police said the mauling appeared to be a tragic accident and that charges were not likely to be filed against the parents, Las Vegas Now reported.  >> Read more trending stories A GoFundMe page was set up Tuesday to help the family with medical bills and funeral expenses. The page described Kamiko as “a happy and loving daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece and cousin.” “We just want to thank you in advance for any help and support,” the family wrote. “Aloha (goodbye) and mahalo (thank you).” KSNV News 3 in Las Vegas reported that Mana was put down Tuesday by Clark County officials. A county spokesman said that a dog that killed a person could not be put up for adoption.  Mark Gibson, a dog trainer and behaviorist, told the news station that dogs, which are pack animals, feel the urge to determine hierarchy when a dominant person or dog is not present. Family dogs are also sometimes jealous when a small child is introduced into the mix.  More often, dogs just want to play, Gibson said.  “So the dog may have had no malice whatsoever toward the baby,” Gibson told the station. “But it just got so rough with it, that it was having a fun time chomping and biting and the baby was killed because of it.”
  • WDBO to fight parking ticket written at Orlando City Hall
    WDBO to fight parking ticket written at Orlando City Hall
    Huh? News 96.5 WDBO  was startled to learn that the newest vehicle in their fleet of news-gathering SUVs was issued a parking ticket while parking in front of Orlando City Hall Tuesday.  The Ford Flex SUV was cited for illegally parking in a space marked for media parking only.  As noted in the image above, the news unit is also CLEARLY marked as a member of the very same media for whom the space was created.  To be clear, our new ‘news unit’ (as we call our vehicles) did not have the proper permit to park in the space. The City of Orlando issues parking laminated permits recognizing real media vehicles.  “Of course, one only needs eyes to ‘recognize’ that our news unit is an official media vehicle,” quipped Joe Kelley “This is the difference between following the letter of the law versus the spirit of the law,” remarked Joe Kelley, host of Orlando’s Morning News and News Director of News 96.5 WDBO.  “WDBO has been reporting the news from City Hall since the early 1950’s. We are immediately recognizable to MOST Central Florida residents and certainly at Orlando’s City Hall.” “Clearly those parking spaces are provided for working members of the media who, often times, need close-up parking during live broadcast reports so they can run broadcast cable, powers cords and heavy gear.” Kelley took to Facebook Live Wednesday to express his dismay at the citation to ask viewers if he should pay it or fight it.   “Have you ever submitted an expense report for a parking ticket? I truly think it’s easier to fight city hall than it is to get reimbursed for a parking ticket?” “Anyone who drives a News 96.5 WDBO vehicle understands the rules about tickets - you get a ticket, you pay the ticket. But in this case, reporter Joe Ruble and middle-manager Keith Memoly were on official station business in an officially logo’d vehicle in an official media parking spot. As the manager of the newsroom, I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff to pay for this ticket.” “Yet,” Joe added, “If I pay it, I have to fill out an expense report to justify the expense. In the current budget environment, all non-budgeted expenses end up in our corporate headquarters in Atlanta ... and I will have to explain to all of my managers WHY we’re paying $37 in parking fines. That’s just an argument I don’t care to make.”  So, after 30-to-40 seconds of Red Bull-fueled outrage and contemplation, News 96.5 WDBO News Director Joe Kelley announced, “It’s time to take a stand. It’s time to fight City Hall!”  (App users can see video here) This is the ticket we got on the windshield Tuesday -  Here are pictures of the scene of the crime:
  • Elderly couple dies holding hands after 62 years together
    Elderly couple dies holding hands after 62 years together
    A Texas couple left the world last month the same way they began their relationship 62 years ago -- holding hands.  Thomas and Delma Ledbetter, of Lake Jackson, died less than 90 minutes apart on April 21. KPRC 2 in Houston reported that the couple ended up in a nursing home after they fell ill within days of one another. Delma Ledbetter fell ill first, followed by her husband.  “We got him over to the nursing home with mama,” the couple’s daughter, Donetta Nichols, told the news station. “They had pushed their little beds together, and mama was laying right there, facing him. She was asleep, and Daddy goes, and he reached over there, and he grabbed a hold of her hand, and he just laid there with her, and it was so sweet.” Tom Ledbetter died a short time later. His wife followed not long after.  “I mean, it was exactly how they wanted to go,” Nichols said. “It couldn’t have been any better.” Nichols explained that her parents were introduced by a mutual friend in Florida, where Tom Ledbetter was stationed in the military. Their first date happened when Delma Ledbetter accompanied him as he moved his car one day. “They drove around two, three different blocks or whatever, and they came back, and they parked, and he said he reached over, and he grabbed her hand, and he said, 'I don't know what made me do it,'” Nichols told KPRC 2. “He said, 'I just reached over and gave her a kiss on the cheek.’” The couple married three weeks later. Over the years, they had two daughters, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.  In their later years, they traveled the country together, camping at a variety of campsites, their joint obituary said.  “Their love was a testimony to many, and was surely a match made in heaven,” the death notice read. “Although the family is filled with sadness, they are left with many loving memories until the time comes that they are all together again.” Click here to read the couple’s obituary and to see a slideshow of family photos. People on social media were inspired by the Ledbetters’ love story, posting about the couple’s devotion -- in multiple languages. 
  • Deputies: Man kills self in backyard; search underway for wife
    Deputies: Man kills self in backyard; search underway for wife
    Deputies in Florida are investigating a possible murder-suicide. A concerned relative called deputies Tuesday, saying he hadn’t heard from the Caulfields for several months. However, he said he received a package in the mail that included the couple’s will, life insurance policy, and other financial and medication information, deputies said. >> Read more trending news Photos: Crews look for woman possibly buried in Deltona yard Inside the package was also a letter from Laurence Caulfield, 75, who said his wife had recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and that he was struggling to cope physically and emotionally, deputies said. Deputies went to the Caulfied home in Deltona Tuesday night. Laurence Caulfield told them his wife has Alzheimer’s disease, and she had recently moved to Kansas City to live with friends of the family. However, that proved to be not true, deputies said.>>> Read other Volusia County stories <<< While deputies were at the home, they heard a gunshot at 10:27 p.m. and found Caulfield dead in the backyard from a gunshot wound to the head, investigators said. Deputies said inside the home was a stack of papers and a note from Caulfield that said he killed his ailing wife and buried her in the backyard. Follow WFTV.com for updates on what deputies have found in the backyard.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.