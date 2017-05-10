WASHINGTON - Former FBI Director James Comey asked for additional money and resources for the bureau’s investigation into Russian interference in November’s presidential election days before he was fired, according to multiple reports.
Citing three officials with knowledge of the request, The New York Times reported that Comey asked for additional funding and personnel during a meeting last week with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein.
Rosenstein wrote a three-page U.S. Department of Justice memo that was used to justify President Donald Trump’s firing of Comey on Tuesday.
Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee were briefed on Comey’s request Monday, The Washington Post reported.
However, a DOJ Director of Public Affairs Sara Flores denied the claim Wednesday, Politico reported.
Comey was appointed as director of the FBI in September 2013 by President Barack Obama.
