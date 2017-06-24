Colorado fire department honors 5-year-old who saved mom’s life

A 5-year-old Colorado boy was made an honorary member of his local fire department Wednesday after he dialed 911 when his mother needed medical attention, the Journal-Advocate reported.

>> Read more trending news

Xander Carpenter was given a special tour of the Sterling Fire Department, was given his own special uniform for the inspection, took a ride in Tower 18 and also helped put out a simulated fire with a hose, the newspaper reported. He also was named the department’s honorary firefighter for the month of July.

In May, Carpenter’s mother, Kari Nelson, returned home after working out at the gym, the Journal-Advocate reported. She then decided to mow the lawn, but the 38-year-old woman passed out from dehydration and low blood sugar.

Carpenter then grabbed his mother’s cell phone and dialed 911.

“It was impressive that Xander, being 5 years old, remembered to call 911 when he recognized that someone in his family needed help,” fire department Lt. Brett Dowis said.

Nelson was treated at the scene, and Dowis finished mowing the lawn, the Journal-Advocate reported.