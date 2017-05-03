College football player who joined student for lunch signs with Giants

A simple moment in a school cafeteria that went viral is continuing to inspire.

Travis Rudolph, a player for Florida State, was photographed having lunch in a school cafeteria with a boy who was sitting alone.

Bo Paske lives with autism.

Rudolph was visiting Bo’s school with teammates from Florida State and someone took the photo of the now friends.



Rudolph this weekend found out he’s going pro, signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent, the “Today” show reported.

And who was he spending time with when he found out? No other than his young friend Bo and Bo’s family.

Draft Day! Blessed to be with family and friends! A post shared by Linda Rudolph (@lrudolph8947) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

The news of Rudolph’s career taking off was overshadowed after a recent accident. His father Darryl was killed in an accidental shooting the week prior, The Palm Beach Post reported.

“His dad was the rock of the family. What he wanted more than anything was for his son to be successful in that endeavor. The loss was devastating,” Bo’s mother Leah told “Today.”

