Investigators in central Pennsylvania believe a 28-year-old cold case may end at a home just blocks away from the victim's family.

>> Read more trending news

Police in Sunbury spent hours digging in a wall inside a home after they got a tip that Barbara Miller's body may be entombed in concrete in the basement. Investigators got the tip after the police chief posted the case on Facebook.

Miller disappeared in July of 1989 when she was 30 years old.

The family said they had an idea there was a break in the case, but had no idea how close the crime scene might be to their home.

“We're ready. We're ready as we can be,” said Lynne Miller, a family member.

"We have looked in so many places only to find out she's buried less than 2 miles from here,” Miller said.

>> Related: Search for missing Ohio woman leads investigator’s to boyfriend’s backyard

The home belonged to the sister of Barbara Miller's ex-boyfriend, former Sunbury police detective Mike Egan. Police say he is the prime suspect in the case.