Coach buys Kate Spade for $2.4 billion

It appears President Donald Trump is planning his first visit to Camp David. The Federal Aviation Administration posted an advisory to pilots Monday afternoon that flight restrictions for "VIP movement" will be issued for the airspace around the famed presidential retreat from Friday through Sunday. There had been some speculation that Trump would come to his Mar-a-Lago Club for the property's annual Mother's Day brunch — which ceremonially marks the end of the social season in Palm Beach, Florida — as he has in the past. The president's only public event scheduled for this weekend that has been released by the White House is his keynote speech at Liberty University's commencement Saturday morning in Lynchburg, Virginia. In the past, the Federal Aviation Administration has posted an advisory several days in advance of each of Trump's seven trips as president to Mar-a-Lago. The notices, which warn pilots that temporary flight restrictions are forthcoming for an area, are typically posted no later than the Monday afternoon before the president is scheduled to arrive. Such an advisory has not yet been issued for Palm Beach. The only FAA advisories for "VIP movement" — the category used for Trump's travels — posted as of 4 p.m. Monday are for the president's trip to Liberty on Saturday, and the one for the airspace over Camp David this weekend. Although the White House has not said Trump will spend Mother's Day weekend at Camp David and the FAA advisory does not specifically mention the president, the restrictions the advisory says will take effect Friday are consistent with a presidential trip to the property, according to FAA documents. Trump has spent seven weekends at Mar-a-Lago since taking office, the most recent being Easter weekend. Trump kicked off his first weekend stay as president last Thursday at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Camp David is located in the mountains near Thurmont, Maryland, about half-hour ride via Marine One from the White House. It has been a mainstay of presidencies since 1942, when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt converted it from a haven for federal employees into a retreat for the commander in chief. It's a U.S. Navy-run military facility in the Appalachians. President Ronald Reagan spent the most time there in office, according to NPR. The FAA had previously issued presidential-level temporary flight restrictions for Camp David for a Sunday afternoon in early March. However, those restrictions were canceled before they went into effect. All advisories and restrictions are subject to change and could be removed at any time.