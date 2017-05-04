Clever note left on car called 'master marketing'

An insurance salesman in Minnesota is making a lot of people smile after leaving a cheeky note on a parked car.

Farmer’s Insurance agent Andrew Cooney paid an expired meter for a stranger and left a note on the car.

“I paid your parking meter for you ... Imagine what else I’m willing to do to protect your car,” the note read.

According to Mashable, Cooney uses the tactic to attract new clients.

A photo of the note was posted to Reddit with the title “Marketing mastermind,” where it has been viewed nearly 500,000 times.

