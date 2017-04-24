YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - A robbery suspect’s handwriting was so undecipherable that a store clerk handed the demand note back to the man Thursday and asked him to read it, police said.
Dion Taylor walked into a Family Dollar around 7:30 p.m. and handed the clerk the note, according to WKBN. The clerk handed it back to Taylor when he could not understand what was written on it.
“This is a robbery, please be quiet,” the note read, according to police. “Don’t let your pride get you killed.”
The clerk opened the register, handed over money and a pack of Newport cigarettes before Taylor ran from the store, according to police.
Taylor, 22, was arrested and charged with robbery Friday. He is in the Mahoning County Jail.
