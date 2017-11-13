Cities, dates announced for Taylor Swift 'Reputation' tour

Get ready, Taylor Swift fans! The superstar is headed to a city near you next year as part of her “Reputation” tour.

Swift announced the first round of dates for her 2018 “Reputation” tour on Monday morning.

WE’LL SEE YOU SOON! The first round of dates for Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour have been announced. Ticket and onsale info: https://t.co/d17RNtqtNa — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) November 13, 2017

Tickets for the North American leg of the tour go on sale Dec. 13.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public sale date in North America via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, according to a news release.

Registration is currently open and continues until Nov. 28.

General ticketing and sale information is currently available at TaylorSwift.com.

Here are the dates and cities that have been announced so far:

5/8 -- University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

5/12 -- Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

5/19 -- Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

5/22 -- CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington

5/25 -- Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

6/2 -- Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

6/30 -- Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky

7/7 -- Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

7/10 -- FedEx Field, Washington, D.C.

7/14 -- Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

7/17 -- First Energy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

7/21 -- MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

7/28 -- Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

8/4 -- Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

8/7 -- Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

8/11 -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

8/14 -- Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

8/18 -- Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

8/25 -- Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

8/28 -- Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

9/1 -- U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

9/8 -- Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

9/15 -- Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

9/18 -- The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, Missouri

9/22 -- Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

9/29 -- NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

10/6 -- AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1730 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Taylor Swift performs "Ready For It" in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 11, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)