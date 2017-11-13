Churches take a closer look at security one week after Texas shooting

It’s been a week since a gunman stormed a Texas church, killing more than two dozen people in the deadliest church shooting in American history.

The attack on the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs left 26 people dead and 20 more wounded.

A Texas-based organization has been working for the past eight years to educate churches on the dangers of open doors.

Sheepdog Safety Seminars focus on all aspects of church security. They’re intended not only for security teams, but also pastors, church staff and members.

Founder Jimmy Meeks tells News 96.5 WDBO the concept is simple.

“There’s three kinds of people in this world, wolves, sheep and sheepdogs,” said Meeks.

“The wolf will attack people and the people are sheep. Most people in society are sheep and we need the sheepdog to step up and stop that wolf from mauling, devouring, killing, or molesting, whatever the case may be, sheep,” said Meeks.

Meeks and his team tour the country giving safety seminars to church groups across the country.

