Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
H 89
L 65

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
Few Clouds
H 89° L 65°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 89° L 65°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 89° L 65°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    65°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 92° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Chris Cornell's widow shares heartbreaking open letter to late husband
Close

Chris Cornell's widow shares heartbreaking open letter to late husband

Chris Cornell's widow shares heartbreaking open letter to late husband
Photo Credit: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 12: Musician Chris Cornell and Vicky Karayiannis arrive to the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Promise' at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

Chris Cornell's widow shares heartbreaking open letter to late husband

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

The wife of Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has expressed her heartache in a new open letter via Billboard days before she lays him to rest.

>> Read more trending news

Last week, Cornell was found dead in his hotel room after a Detroit concert. An initial autopsy completed by the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded his death to be a suicide by hanging. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. He was 52 years old.

>> Rocker Chris Cornell dead at 52; death ruled a suicide

In the emotional letter, Vicky Karayiannis addresses her “sweet Christopher.”

“To My Sweet Christopher,

“You were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through.

“You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn’t be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.

“I’m broken, but I will stand up for you, and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.

“I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will.

“Always and forever,
“Your Vicky”

A private funeral for the rocker will be held on May 26. Fans will be able to mourn Chris Cornell at his grave site following the family’s funeral at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California.

>> Related: Céline Dion was choked up as she shared this beautiful tribute to the victims of the Manchester attacks

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Woman jumps on car hood to stop thieves 
    Woman jumps on car hood to stop thieves 
    A Wisconsin woman jumped on the hood of her vehicle to fight off carjackers and it was all caught on camera.  You can see the video here : Woman fights off carjackers   Melissa Smith says she didn’t see the black Cadillac pull up next to her or the car thief until he was behind the wheel of her vehicle -- that’s when jumped on the hood. The thief eventually gave up, jumped out of the vehicle and into the Cadillac that drove away.  He got away with Smith’s purse, iPhone and wallet. 
  • What to know about the ‘Doomsday Vault,’ why we need it and what it’s for
    What to know about the ‘Doomsday Vault,’ why we need it and what it’s for
    Deep beneath an icy Norwegian mountain, above the Arctic Circle, lies the largest concentration of agricultural diversity on Earth. >> Read more trending news The Svelbard Global Seed Vault, also known as the “Doomsday” vault or bank, is designed to save the world’s crops and plants if disaster strikes. Recently, after water flooded the facility and questions about the threat of climate change arose, the Norwegian government decided to plan a redesign of the vault’s structure. >> Related: ‘Doomsday’ tunnel entrance in Arctic flooded by melting permafrost Here are seven things to know about the vault: What is the purpose of the vault? If disease pandemics, asteroid crashes, climate change or any other global catastrophes were to ensue, the seeds stored in the Global Seed Vault could be the source for humans to regrow the crops needed for survival. But the vault was actually intended as a secure storage space for samples of other crop and plant collections at risk. Where is it? ﻿>> Related: Get the best view of the total eclipse﻿ The vault is located on the Arctic tundra island of Spitsbergen in Svalbard, Norway. The icy mountain housing the Seed Vault is called “Platåberget,” or “plateau mountain” in English, according the Crop Trust. The vault is about 400 feet deep inside the mountain. What does it store? More than 930,000 varieties of food crops are stored in the Global Seed Vault. It has the capacity to store 4.5 million seed samples with each sample containing about 500 seeds, so, according to the CropTrust, a maximum of 2.25 billion seeds can be stored in the vault. One room in the vault houses seeds for more than 150,000 different varieties of wheat. >> Related: Arctic ice shrinking to lowest levels ever for third straight year How much did the vault cost to build? The Global Seed Vault, which opened in 2008 was administered by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food on behalf of the Kingdom of Norway and reportedly cost approximately $9 million to build. Who is in charge? The Global Crop Diversity Trust (Crop Trust), Nordic Gene Bank (NordGen) and an international advisory council help manage the facility, its funding and operations. Read more here.  
  • 11-year old boy nearly kidnapped at bus stop in Casselberry
    11-year old boy nearly kidnapped at bus stop in Casselberry
    An 11-year old boy told Casselberry police that he was nearly kidnapped at his school bus stop Thursday morning. 11-year old Jack Schroeder told investigators he was walking to his bus stop around 7 a.m. on Winter Green Boulevard when a man pulled up next to him, got out and ran toward him. The boy then ran into a nearby wooded area and called his father, and the man left the area. Police said the man approached the boy in what looked like a Toyota Prius. No other details have been released. Patrols are being increased around Sterling Park Elementary School in light of the reports, Casselberry police said.
  • Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them  
    Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them  
    Pennsylvania authorities are investigating the deaths of two drug counselors at a halfway house in Chester County in metro Philadelphia in apparent separate heroin overdoses. >> Read more trending news The men were found unresponsive in separate bedrooms at the Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge by recovering residents at the group home on Sunday, according to WFMZ TV. The residents tried to revive one of the counselors with the opioid antidote naloxone, but it didn’t work. Authorities found small baggies of heroin and used needles near the bodies of both victims, CNN reported. The counselor’s jobs included planning daily activities for the six recovering addicts at the center and supervising medication for the recovering addicts. An investigation into the deaths is underway.
  • Atlantic Hurricane season expected to be a little busier than normal
    Atlantic Hurricane season expected to be a little busier than normal
    Hurricane experts are not sure if we are coming out of a period of elevated storm risk, and that’s affecting their forecast going into the 2017 Atlantic season. Ben Friedman, acting administrator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, announced today that there is a 45% chance of an above average season, but also a 35% chance of an average storm season ahead. Models show only a 20% chance of a less active season. NOAA forecasts eleven to 17 named storms, with five to nine reaching hurricane status.  Two to four major hurricanes, with winds of at least 111 mph, are expected to form this year. “There is the potential for a lot of hurricane activity this year,” Friedman said during the agency’s annual forecast briefing at the NOAA National Center for Weather Climate Prediction. Last year, Hurricane Matthew skirted the Atlantic coast of Florida before making landfall in the Carolinas.  The storm killed 47 people in the U.S., mostly from flooding. The National Hurricane Center is emphasizing again this year that that storm surge is the biggest threat from any hurricane. 
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.