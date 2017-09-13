Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

SHOCK: 6 patients left to die in hot south Florida nursing home after Irma power loss

National
Chip, Joanna Gaines team up with Target to release home-decor line
Chip, Joanna Gaines team up with Target to release home-decor line

Chip, Joanna Gaines team up with Target to release home-decor line
Photo Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chip and Joanna Gaines on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Chip, Joanna Gaines team up with Target to release home-decor line

By: Anna Caplan, Rare.us

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” are expanding their brand.

The Waco, Texas, husband and wife -- whose recent projects include the wildly successful Magnolia Market, a book from Chip Gaines called “Capital Gaines” and a new annual event in Waco called “Silobration,” to happen next month -- announced a new line with Target on Tuesday called Hearth & Hand.

The collaboration will feature unique on-brand items for house and home, mostly under $30, and will be available in stores Nov. 5.

“At the core of the Magnolia brand is the desire to make homes beautiful, but with a focus on family and practicality. We want to create spaces that families want to gather in,” Joanna Gaines said in a statement. “We’ve always dreamed of working with a retailer to create a collection that could reach more people at a more affordable price point. Coming together with Target not only allows us to design beautiful pieces for people all over the country, it also allows us to help communities in a bigger way than we could have ever imagined.”

