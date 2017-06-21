10 children suffer chemical burns at water park

A water park in Indiana has been closed indefinitely after 10 children suffered chemical burns.

A malfunction Friday caused the water at Seven Peaks Water Park to become over-chlorinated, which triggered symptoms such as blistering rashes and burning eyes, a Porter County Health Department official told The Associated Press.

Seven Peaks Water Park didn't have the proper permits and inspections performed when it opened Thursday, the Health Department said.

The park will remain closed until it is in compliance, The Associated Press reported.