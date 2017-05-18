A newborn, a baby and a toddler were found home alone in Pennsylvania Wednesday.

The newborn, who is 1 day old, was in a car seat, the baby, who is 1 year old, was in a playpen and the oldest, a 22-month-old, was found in a wooden cage that was locked, state troopers in Schuylkill County told the Reading Eagle.

State police, along with someone from Schuylkill County Children and Youth Services, were answering a welfare check call Wednesday afternoon, The Morning Call reported.

No one answered their knocks, so they entered the home and found the three children just inside the door.

Police eventually arrested Cecil Kutz, 27, the Eagle reported.

Kutz was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.

He was taken to Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Police did not say what Kutz’s relationship with the children was, but their mother was in the hospital recovering from the recent birth, The Morning Call reported.

