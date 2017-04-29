Thousands of child backpack carriers were recalled this week after the company that makes them got reports of children falling through the carriers’ leg openings.
In a recall notice issued Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said at least four children have fallen from Osprey’s Poco, Poco Plus and Poco Premium child backpack carriers. At least one of the children suffered a fractured skull from the fall.
Nearly 90,000 of Osprey’s Poco, Poco Plus and Poco Premium child backpack carriers fall under the recall. A majority of those – about 82,000 – were sold in the United States at REI and specialty outdoor stores and online from January 2012 to December 2015. The rest were sold in Canada.
The recalled carriers have production date codes of: S12SBPR1, S12SBPR1B, S12SBPR2, S12SBPR3, S12SBPR4, F12SBPR1, F12SBPR2, S13SB IPO, S13SBPR1, S13SBPR2, S13SBPR3, S13SBPR4, F13SBPR1, F13SBPR2, F13SBPR3, S14SBPR1, S14SBPR2, S14SBPR3, S14SBPR4 and S14SBPR5. The codes can be found stamped on a black label sewn into the interior of the lower, zippered compartment on the back of the carrier.
Child carriers recalled
Officials asked that anyone who has one of the affected carriers stop using it immediately and contact Osprey. The company is giving out seat pad inserts which, combined with the child carrier’s safety straps, secure carried children.
