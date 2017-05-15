A Chick-fil-A employee got quite a surprise for his birthday when he arrived to work and his fellow co-workers sang "Happy Birthday" to him in sign language.

The worker’s name is James and he is hearing-impaired. James works at the restaurant location in Lawton, Oklahoma.

“We had the best time learning to sign the 'Happy Birthday' song for our fellow team member who suffers from hearing loss,” the restaurant said in a post on its Facebook page. “We love you, James, and we are so thankful that you are a part of our team! We look forward to celebrating many more birthdays with you!”