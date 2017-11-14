Planning on booking a trip but still haven’t settled on a destination? Or maybe you have and you decided you’ll brace the Windy City?

Then you better act fast because this deal is not going to last long: Through 11 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, you can book a room at the Conrad Chicago hotel for only $11.14 a night.

Why are the rates so cheap? The deal is being offered for the hotel’s one-year anniversary. According to “Chicago” magazine, the savings is a net of 95 percent off the hotel’s standard daily rate of $235 for a room.

Situated on Michigan Avenue, the hotel offers remarkable views of downtown Chicago. It was designed by renowned architect Pierre Yves Rochon. The hotel was recently featured on Conde Naste Traveler’s reader’s choice awards.

The restaurant Baptiste and Bottle in the hotel lauds executive chef James Lintelmann, who has previously worked in the kitchens at Charlie Trotter’s and Boka; a dining experience there is a must for anyone who enjoys bourbon.

The one-of-a-kind deal isn’t without some restrictions: The available dates begin Nov. 15 and go until March 31, but there are blackout dates from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, on New Year’s Eve and between Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.

We’re celebrating one year in the Windy City with a special offer on a special day: $11.14 rooms on 11/14. Reservations open today at 11am CST. Link in bio for details! 🎉 A post shared by Conrad Chicago (@conradchicago) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:12am PST

There are only three rooms available on each day, so you may want to have a few dates in mind when you book the deal, and bookings are limited to one night only.

But what if there’s only one night when you’re able to take advantage of the deal? If the three rooms get booked before you have a chance, the hotel will release another three-room block for $111.14 a night.

While the deal is great for you, you get the added satisfaction that a portion of these proceeds are going to charity, as well. Youth Guidance is a local nonprofit that supports mentorship programs at Chicago Public Schools and will receive a significant portion of the revenue generated through the sale.

So are you ready to book your room yet? You’ll have to go about this old-fashioned way by calling it in to 844-676-2522. When you make your reservation, use the code 1YEAR.