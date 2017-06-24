2 Chainz creates Atlanta's latest landmark

Many people may associate The Waffle House or Big Chicken with Atlanta. But there’s a new landmark in town thanks to rapper 2 Chainz.

Earlier this month, the artist hosted a listening party to promote his latest project “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.”

For the event, he purchased a home, painting it pink and writing the word “Trap” on the front to mimic his album’s cover art.

While the event ended more than a week ago, the house is still decorated. There’s no word on whether it will be used for future gatherings, but locals have been stopping to pose in front of what has now been deemed as the #PinkTrapHouse.

There’s even an entire Instagram page for it. Take a look at some of the posts below.



I heard doctaas LOVE trap music! 🤷🏾‍♀️#traphouse #atlanta #2chains #atlgreekpicnic #wessss #ATL #MD A post shared by EvoloskY✌❤😃 (@evolosky) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT