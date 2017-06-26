Celebrate Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary

It is hard to believe, but it has been 20 years since the “The Boy Who Lived” first hit our bookshelves.

The first Harry Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,”which is known as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in the U.S., was published June 26, 1997.

The anniversary is not going unnoticed.

Potter author J.K. Rowling took to Twitter to mark the occasion, Mashable reported.

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

Twitter is also offering a new Harry emoji to mark the occasion.

Introducing a new Twitter emoji celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone! #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/9ueEBjCZon — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) June 26, 2017

Meanwhile, anyone on Facebook, who types Harry Potter, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Slytherin into a post will get a surprise. The names will highlight and the poster will see an animation of a spell-casting wand overlaying the Facebook page,

the Telegraph reported.

This is the best thing Facebook has ever done 😍✨⚡️You click on Harry Potter and a wand, sparks and lightning all appear! It's magic! pic.twitter.com/67BpzfWhIY — Laura Davidson (@lovelylaurajd) June 26, 2017

Finally, the Telegraph reported that Android phone users who use voice control and say spells from the book series, like “lumos,” “nox,” or silencio,” will control Google Assistant turning on the light or putting the device into silent mode.