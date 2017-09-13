Cat in downtown Tulsa lends a helping paw to area homeless

Leave the catnip at home, because this little guy is putting his nine lives toward helping others in Green Country.

A rescue cat in downtown Tulsa's East Village District is helping raise money for the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless.

The cat lives full-time at GuRuStu, a marketing company near Third and Kenosha.

Owners say the fur-friendly fundraising started a week ago, when people began playing with the cat by poking dollar bills through a slot in the glass and Sir Whines A Lot, the "Cashnip Kitty," took their money.

The money started pouring in after that, as others learned about the fundraiser.

Owners of the company said the cat has collected more than $100 so far, and they are donating every dollar given to him to the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless.

Anyone can pass by and see the Cashnip Kitty every day of the week, but he reportedly brings in the most money on Friday and Saturday nights.

In the days since people have started playing with him, Sir Whines A Lot has become so popular that he has his own Facebook page.